Christina Buttons and I had a fascinating conversation with Jill Escher about autism. Hearing about her experiences with her two autistic children, especially with her son who engages in destructive behavior, was eye-opening.

I strive to ask questions directly and genuinely, without filtering them through a politically correct lens or other bias. Jill graciously answered my candid inquiries, offering thoughtful perspectives and helpful advice. She's actively trying to understand the broader issues surrounding autism—potential solutions, causes, and how society interacts with autistic individuals and their families. It was an engaging conversation, and I hope you find it as enlightening as I did.