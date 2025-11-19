Over a decade ago, when I was involved in the New Atheist movement, I wanted to tour the Middle East and debate Muslim apologists. I was going to call the tour, “Unthinkable”. My then wife had another idea for the name of the tour, “I am an idiot”. She was, of course, correct. It very well may have been a suicide mission. In retrospect, I’m glad she talked me out of this foolishness.

Fast forward to 2025. Due to the convenience of the internet, we can easily have conversations with anyone who’d like to converse. And I’m genuinely delighted Hamza Andreas Tzortzis agreed to have this first of hopefully many discussions with me.

Hamza Andreas Tzortzis is an Islamic apologist and the founder and CEO of Sapience Institute. He is also the author of the best-selling book, The Divine Reality: God, Islam and The Mirage of Atheism. He has an MRes, MA and a PgCert in Philosophy from the University of London. He is in the final year of his PhD on the Qur’ān and has studied Islamic thought and theology extensively. Hamza has debated prominent academics and thinkers on Islam and atheism, including Lawrence Krauss, Peter Simons, Dan Barker, and Simon Blackburn.

NB While I think Wikipedia is a cesspool of misinformation, I found Hamza’s Wikipedia page to be quite interesting.

Hamza and I only scratched the surface, of course. And that was expected. The goal was not to solve theological, political, metaphysical, or divisive social issues in 60 minutes. The goal was to introduce you, the audience, to what and how one thoughtful, controversial, and highly educated Muslim who has devoted his life to Islam thinks about basic issues in Islam… and to pave the way for future conversations.

Hamza was a finalist for the 2015 Religious Advocate of the Year at the British Muslim Awards

Our conversation, of course, was just an intro and jumping off point. I’m looking forward to doing a deep dive on controversial issues relating to all things Islam. And you have my word: I will pull no punches as we navigate the most contentious of subjects.

The Quran

If you are a Muslim apologist and you would like to engage me in civil conversation, please paste your resume and 3-5 issues/topics you’d like to discuss with me. (You must be fluent in English.)

If you’re a reader of my Substack, what aspects of Islam would you like me to discuss with Hamza and other Islamic apologists? Are you more interested in my discussing philosophical, epistemological, and ontological claims (e.g., God’s existence, one knows Islam is true), or political and social issues (Islamic immigration, women’s rights)?

Thank you for reading and watching,

Peter

Guest post by Hamza Andreas Tzortzis

Islam, meaning wholesome submission, is not a new religion. It is the way of Abraham and the perennial message of God, revealed to the first prophet, Adam, to the last, Prophet Muhammad, may God’s peace and blessings be upon him. Islam does not present itself as a newly discovered truth. Rather, God’s final proclamation, the Qur’an, and His final Messenger were sent to clarify and restore the timeless truth of wholesome submission to God.