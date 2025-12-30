James Klug

James Klug has become a friend. We’ve done a few events together (see here and here and here and here) and I’m always struck by his ability to listen and to connect with people. You can watch hundreds of his street interview videos here, and you’ll instantly notice both his charisma and that he’s always the coolest cucumber in the room. That’s a gift that few people have, especially when they’re dealing with crazy. And remember the golden rule of crazy: You know how crazy someone is by how they react to crazy. James is zero crazy.

We sat down for a wide-ranging conversation at the Center for Inquiry in Los Angelos. James is behind some of the most viral clips (here and here and here) that expose ideological inconsistencies on the left and right, though these have targeted inconsistencies across the political spectrum, including the identitarian left. He asks straightforward questions on hot-button issues like gender, politics, ICE, and culture, then allows people to reveal their own contradictions in real time.