A Conversation with Matt Thornton on Violence, Jew Hatred, and Self-Protection
Lessons from a lifelong friend and martial arts pioneer
Matt Thornton is one of my closest friends. We have, as Aristotle describes, a friendship of virtue—one I’m profoundly grateful for. When I need clear-headed advice, Matt and Michael Shermer are the first two people I turn to.
Here are a few of the most valuable things I’ve learned from Matt over the years:
Lesson
Cutting Toxic People Out
Description
How to completely and irrevocably remove toxic people from your life, and why you should never look back.
Notes
Strong boundaries protect your time, energy, and peace of mind.
Lesson
Radical Honesty and Blunt Speech
Description
The supreme importance of radical honesty and direct, blunt speech. When you’re direct and honest, even if people despise what you say, they’ll respect you more, not less.
Notes
Truth earns trust; sugarcoating breeds contempt.
Lesson
Not Tapping from Exhaustion
Description
You can level up as a human by refusing to tap from exhaustion. This applies not just in jiu-jitsu, but in every domain of life.
Notes
This mindset is rare and powerful. For a remarkable non-jiu-jitsu example, look at Tom Nash’s story.
Lesson
Making Good People Dangerous
Description
Good people need to become dangerous to bad people.
Notes
Moral strength requires capability.
Lesson
Suffocating by Relaxing
Description
How to suffocate an opponent simply by relaxing.
Notes
Mastery often looks effortless.
It was a genuine pleasure to sit down with Matt and discuss violence, Jew hatred, and the strange idea that has gained so much traction lately: “Silence is violence.”
Here are some of the key topics we covered:
Topic
Definition of Violence
Key Question/Point
What is violence? “Violence is a physical action against another human being that is designed to hurt them.”
Stance
A clear, narrow, physical definition—no expansions allowed.
Topic
Silence as Violence
Key Question/Point
Is silence violence?
Stance
No. The phrase is rhetorical overreach.