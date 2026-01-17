Matt Thornton is one of my closest friends. We have, as Aristotle describes, a friendship of virtue—one I’m profoundly grateful for. When I need clear-headed advice, Matt and Michael Shermer are the first two people I turn to.

Here are a few of the most valuable things I’ve learned from Matt over the years:

Lesson

Cutting Toxic People Out

Description

How to completely and irrevocably remove toxic people from your life, and why you should never look back.

Notes

Strong boundaries protect your time, energy, and peace of mind.

Lesson

Radical Honesty and Blunt Speech

Description

The supreme importance of radical honesty and direct, blunt speech. When you’re direct and honest, even if people despise what you say, they’ll respect you more, not less.

Notes

Truth earns trust; sugarcoating breeds contempt.

Lesson

Not Tapping from Exhaustion

Description

You can level up as a human by refusing to tap from exhaustion. This applies not just in jiu-jitsu, but in every domain of life.

Notes

This mindset is rare and powerful. For a remarkable non-jiu-jitsu example, look at Tom Nash’s story.

Lesson

Making Good People Dangerous

Description

Good people need to become dangerous to bad people.

Notes

Moral strength requires capability.

Lesson

Suffocating by Relaxing

Description

How to suffocate an opponent simply by relaxing.

Notes

Mastery often looks effortless.

SILENCE IS VIOLENCE: THIS MAN IS COMMITTING VIOLENCE

It was a genuine pleasure to sit down with Matt and discuss violence, Jew hatred, and the strange idea that has gained so much traction lately: “Silence is violence.”

Here are some of the key topics we covered:

Topic

Definition of Violence

Key Question/Point

What is violence? “Violence is a physical action against another human being that is designed to hurt them.”

Stance

A clear, narrow, physical definition—no expansions allowed.

Topic

Silence as Violence

Key Question/Point

Is silence violence?

Stance

No. The phrase is rhetorical overreach.