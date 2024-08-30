Adam Friended, co-host of the Sitch & Adam Show, joins Peter and Reid for Spectrum Street Epistemology on the UCLA campus in Los Angeles.
They discuss morality and explore moral thinking as a guiding principle in human conduct. In their conversation they argue about the interplay between kindness and rules, the role of personal virtues in moral judgment, the conceptualization of morality as a societal technology, and the distinction between legal compliance and ethical integrity. It sounds highfalutin but they’re both plainspoken and straightforward in their disagreement.
I usually enjoy these discussions, but this one was amazingly boring! As a moral person, I found what you both had to say largely strange and weirdly obsessed with rules. I suppose you two concentrate on "rules" to (supposedly) relieve yourselves of the burden of morality.
