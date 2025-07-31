“Atheists have been shrinking the red light district in Amsterdam.” -Dr. Eric Hendriks

Religion, Society, and Decay

Will society collapse if people don’t adhere to a religion? Does it matter which religion? I explored these two questions with fellows at the Danube Institute (DI) think tank. Our discussion took place during a Spectrum Street Epistemology (SSE) session in Budapest, Hungary. And, as you can see in the video, I spotlighted the DI fellows and had audience members and participants move along a spectrum in response to their arguments.

Rod Dreher began by offering a definition of religion: “Transcendent values that have authority over people… an ideal by which we should measure our own conduct… and the advancement or the decay of a society. If we do not have that, how can we even tell if we’re decaying or advancing?” This is a great starting definition for a conversation, and rather than nitpick, we accepted it and jumped right in.

And the answer is…

Leave a comment

I’ve thought about whether a society needs religion to sustain itself, lest its inhabitants descend into some kind of barbarism. If you had asked me this question over a decade ago, I would have responded in the negative: “No, societies don’t need religion. For the most part, people are capable of making minimally rational decisions, not behaving like savages, not believing unhinged crazy shit (or if they do, then creating strong institutions to keep fringe elements of society in check), and not committing atrocities. History is littered with examples of religious and nonreligious societies acting in principled ways—and not.” The last ten years, however, have made me rethink my position.

Share Peter Boghossian

What I just articulated is termed “The Substitution Hypothesis.” The Substitution Hypothesis is a concept that posits that humans have an innate, evolutionarily driven propensity toward faith-based or religious-like beliefs. According to the Substitution Hypothesis, belief is the default state of the human brain, and when traditional religions (such as Christianity) decline or fade in a society, other ideologies, dogmas, or delusions inevitably emerge to fill the psychological and social void. These substitutes often mimic religious structures, including concepts like original sin (privilege), heresy (political correctness), and transubstantiation (transgender soul), but manifest in secular forms such as political ideologies, cults of personality, or pseudoscientific beliefs. (For more here, see my conversation with Richard Dawkins and this SSE with Michael Shermer and Michael Shellenberger.)

Leave a comment

It very well may be the case that humanity’s default position is not reason and rationality, but moral fads and cultural orthodoxy. Consequently, in terms of the preservation of society and the overall well-being of its inhabitants, everyone may be better off if people held benign delusions. That does not mean we should nudge people into believing false things that are generally harmless. This is not a prescription for what we should do but rather a description of our natural state.

Lightning Round

I really enjoyed this lightning round! We whipped through various claims around the topics of religion, truth, and morality. Here are the questions from our lightning round:

“Without religion society will inevitably descend into chaos.”

“Religion will forever be a permanent feature of all societies.”

“Faith is a reliable way to understand the world.”

“Any kind of knowledge starts with faith.”

“Belief without evidence is a reliable way to understand the world.”

“Everything we believe is true.”

“We should believe everything we think.”

“I have been wrong about one moral belief I have held in my life.”

“It is possible to obtain moral knowledge.”

“It is possible to obtain moral knowledge without evidence.”

“Some people are wrong in their moral beliefs.”

“It is possible for someone to be correct about every moral belief they hold.”

“If I held a moral belief that was wrong, I would want to know.”

“If I held a religious belief that was wrong, I would want to know.”

After my claims, we took two lightning claims from the audience. Here they are:

“Faith is justified true belief” [edited into a claim]

“True faith can only be known through living it out, not holding it in your head.” (Rod Dreher’s claim from Kierkegaard.)

I’m often asked how I come up with subsequent claims. There is no easy answer to this, and I’ll explain my exact method in another essay. For now, suffice it to say that I only ask questions if I generally want to know the answer while also trying to elicit some kind of contradiction in what participants believe.

Fin.

Rationality is hard-won and easy to lose. It may be that societal decay, mass delusion, and chaos are the natural endpoints for societies that abandon religion. While I’m not sure if this is necessarily the case, I do know how to prevent it: Free inquiry and open conversation. This is exactly what we’ve lost in our society in the last decade. It’s also no coincidence that the people who’ve promulgated the most egregious delusions to the point of mass psychosis have also been those who have fought so hard to curtail free speech.