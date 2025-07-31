Peter Boghossian

Peter Boghossian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Norman Babbitt's avatar
Norman Babbitt
1d

This article just makes me like Peter Boghossian more than ever. A man who can change his mind upon new evidence that contradicts his former perspective. I'm a Catholic and thoroughly enjoy listening to Peter Boghossian (even before he became more open-minded and less dogmatically anti-religion. I like his continuing skepticism and his new openness.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Fred Singer's avatar
Fred Singer
1d

I’d like to suggest an alternative theory about the general reason for the seemingly universality of religion. Yes it does seem to be a default position for humanity, but why would that be? My answer is this. As infant and toddlers we are surrounded by huge, alll-powerful, all/knowing beings who provide good, love , and hugs. Although we do not have words to describe them, our parents imprint upon us as Gods. As we age, we want these powerful, loving, benign beings to heap their love and protection on us. When we don’t find God in our lives , we fabricate false gods , secular gods, as substitutes. Erich Fromm called them “magic helpers” which can be people lik celebrity worship, or a cause or identity that is bigger and more important than life itself.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter Boghossian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture