Shot in Miami, this episode of Spectrum Street Epistemology features Destiny, Brett Hall, and David Kitsak. We explore critical questions surrounding censorship, alternative media, and public trust in fact-checking.

Share

We begin by discussing whether the Trump administration is engaging in censorship. Destiny presents the example of President Trump using his presidential power to sue pollster J. Ann Selzer for publishing unfavorable results. Is Destiny correct in calling this a blatant infringement on free speech?

Leave a comment

The discussion segues to the rise of alternative media. Is it doing more harm than good, or does it provide a valid alternative to mainstream outlets like CNN and Fox? While having access to more information allows people to make more informed decisions, the challenge lies in discerning what is unvarnished truth from propaganda.

Another intriguing issue raised is the phenomenon of low-informed voters. Is this the result of a legitimacy crisis in the media, alternative media causing information overload, or something else? With the internet’s explosion of data, voters are often left struggling to distinguish credible sources from unreliable ones.

Share Peter Boghossian

Finally, we turn to the question of fact-checking: Should there be an authoritative body to evaluate information, or is a decentralized approach like Community Notes better suited to the task? Can platforms like X (formerly Twitter) be trusted with this responsibility, or should we rely on mainstream media outlets?

These are the difficult questions we must confront as we navigate a rapidly evolving media landscape and shifting political power.