Dr. Calum Nicholson has become a close friend. We first met in Hungary in 2021. Since then, we’ve had countless spirited dinners together while hashing out the world’s problems over bottles of wine. He’s sincere, thoughtful, and not afraid to question assumptions.

With neoliberalism being all the rage, a key question in this conversation was: Is the neoliberal order collapsing? Similar to a recent conversation I had with Philip Pilkington, understanding the end of the prevailing world order and what comes next is, if I may say so, a tad ahead of the curve. As the existing global order becomes increasingly disrupted, we’ll see more discussions like this (but perhaps with less informed conversants).

What’s neoliberalism? Think of it as an economic and political ideology. It emphasizes free markets, privatization, deregulation, and reduced government intervention in the economy. It prioritizes individual liberty and corporate interests. When you think of globalization, free trade, competition as drivers of growth, tax cuts, and the privatization of public services, you’re thinking about neoliberalism. For the neoliberal, we are all consumers and means to someone’s economic end.

What does it mean to say the liberal order is coming to an end and Western institutions are dissolving? That’s another way of saying the end of neoliberalism. What does a liberal and a post-liberal world look like? Did Trump play a role in this, or was he the right person at the right time? Is Trump a phoenix? Calum argues that both sides, Trump and the identitarian left, are unified by a discontent with the present. Each side has symmetrical symptoms. On Trump’s side, there’s “Make America Great”; on the other side, “Words are violence,” often uttered by those who say, “I have no material possessions, but I have my virtue.”

Discontent with the present is the fuel that ignites political fires. It’s a frustration with systems one perceives as being broken, stagnant economies, and bodies that keep people raging against the machine. No one escapes it. Not the left, right, or center. This shared dissatisfaction is the unlikely glue that binds rival parties and tribes, like Trump and the identitarians. Liberals decry corporate greed and social injustices, conservatives lament moral decay and lost traditions, while others (or maybe both) scream about the corruption of the elites. Yet beneath the ideological clashes, everyone agrees: The present sucks. We can’t trust our institutions. We need change.

And change is what we shall have. I don’t know what will come next, but I’ve deeply enjoyed the opportunity to have conversations with thoughtful people about our current cultural moment.

And now, here are a few words from my friend Calum.

In the Autumn of 1940, Edward R. Murrow told his CBS radio audience, in a report from

London on the war in Europe, that “you must understand that a world is dying, that old values, the old prejudices, and the old bases of power and prestige are going.”

85 years later, and these words could just as easily feature in a report on our own times. ‘Post-liberalism’ has become one of the buzzwords of 2025, and not without reason. Regardless of whether it is with a lament or a cheer, people seem to generally agree that 2025 marks a sudden shift in the culture and affairs of the West. All seem to agree that there has been (to cite another buzzword) a decisive and palpable ‘vibe-shift’. The world looks different now. It feels different. And this will require us to act differently, too.

But what world is dying, exactly? And why? Answering these questions are important if we’re to step forward, rather than catch ourselves in a dance with ghosts.