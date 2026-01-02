At the Comedy Cellar in New York City, I hosted another installment of “Hard Questions for Hard Times,” focusing on men’s perspectives in an increasingly feminized and deranged world. I was joined by the ultra-sharp Calum Nicholson, an English anthropologist, fellow at the Danube Institute in Budapest, and my friend, and American Raymond Ibrahim, a no-nonsense historian renowned for his unflinching analyses of Islam and the West. We dove headfirst into topics that are too often tiptoed around: Sexuality, identity, death, and relationships.

Share

The room was packed with an engaged crowd, ready for raw, unfiltered dialogue. No safe spaces: Just honest exchanges that challenged assumptions and sparked thought.

Share Peter Boghossian

Calum brought his anthropological lens. He dissected how modern societal shifts have eroded traditional male roles and left many men adrift in a sea of conflicting expectations. Raymond, drawing from his deep expertise on cultural clashes, highlighted ways in which ideological imports from abroad are reshaping Western notions of masculinity, to our detriment. Our conversation flowed naturally from personal anecdotes to broader geopolitical and social insights. The audience questions pushed us into territory that ranged from the pitfalls of hookup culture to the weaponization of identity politics. It was invigorating to see men and women grappling openly with these issues, free from the performative outrage that we’ve all come to expect.

Is Political Correctness Hiding Islam's True Face? Peter Boghossian · May 14, 2025 In Budapest, US scholar Raymond Ibrahim and I hit the streets to confront the growing problem of Muslim immigration in Western countries and the cowardice of our leaders to be honest about the nature of the problems this creates. Read full story

Share Peter Boghossian

I was again struck by the palpable hunger for these kinds of conversations. People are not having these discussions in a university classroom, but they are having them in podcasts and in NYC’s Comedy Cellar.

As we wrapped up, the energy in the room was electric, with attendees lingering to continue the conversations over drinks. If you couldn’t make it, you can watch the video here:

We’ll be sharing more clips and reflections soon. These hard questions aren’t going away anytime soon.

Leave a comment

Below, find the questions I asked Calum and Raymond.

Men’s Night with Calum Nicholson and Raymond Ibrahim

Lightning Round: Who Would You Save?

If a man can only save one person—his child or his wife—from a burning building, who should he choose? If a man can only save one person—his mentally disabled child or his wife—from a burning building, who should he choose? A man is forced to choose between saving his wife or his mother from a sinking ship. Who should he choose? Same scenario, do you take the spot or give it to a 13 yr. old? If a man can only save one from his burning house—his severely physically disabled son or his cultural heritage artifacts handed down in his family for generations—what should he choose? If a man can only save one—his intellectually gifted daughter or his infirm wife—from a sinking boat, who should he choose? Leave a comment

Lightening Round :

A man has fallen on economically hard times. He is presented with a unique economic opportunity that lasts a minimum of 10 years, but he must abandon his Western lifestyle and adopt new cultural norms in a foreign country. This means he will have far fewer personal freedoms and would have to pretend to be of a different faith. Should he do it? Is it morally defensible for a man to kill a known serial rapist in his community if the legal system fails to act? What if the perpetrator is a serial child rapist? If a man learns his unborn child will be severely disabled, is it ethical to pressure his partner into an abortion against her beliefs? A man’s sister confesses she killed her abusive husband and asks him to help hide the body. Should he help her? You’re walking down a street in a culturally divided city and see a group of local teens harassing a woman from a minority background at night. Do you intervene? Does the background of the assailants matter? Is it ethical for a man to use lethal force against unarmed intruders who invade his home? Should a man disown his son for joining ISIS? A man’s 37 yr. old brother, who has never asked him for money, begs for half of his savings, but tells him he cannot tell him why. And he needs it immediately. Should he give it to him? Leave a comment

Fantastical Questions

If you could teleport once to alter one historical event, what event would that be? A man without a wife and children discovers a parallel dimension portal in his basement, should he explore it alone, knowing he cannot come back and would forever abandoning his current life for unknown adventures? Should a man trade his firstborn’s future for a magical artifact that grants eternal youth?

Scenarios

A man learns his partner concealed from him that in her past she had 12 abortions. What should he do? Your wife of 6 years converts to Islam. What do you do? Your 18-year-old son refuses to move out of the house. What do you do? What if it’s your daughter? You find out that your brother is having sex with your 18 yr. old daughter. What do you do? 16? 14? You are stranded in a disaster zone with a stranger who confesses to murdering a person for fun. Thinking you’ll both die, you pledge to not tell anyone. You survive. Should you inform authorities? A man finds an unerring magical mirror that reflects future paths, but paths that can be changed if he intervenes. In one path he always finds a homicidal child who grows up to destroy all humanity. Should he kill the child? What if it’s your child. A man awakens with superhuman abilities after a freak accident. Who should he help and hurt with these powers? Share

Questions