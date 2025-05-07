Are We Doomed to Repeat History with the Trans Movement?
Panel Discussion with Mia Hughes & Brett Hall
Every month, I host a virtual hangout for my Paid Substack Subscribers. In February, I was joined by Mia Hughes and Brett Hall to tackle delusional transgender ideology.
My subscribers brought thoughtful questions that cut to the heart of the issue: The concept of gender, the pressure to use preferred pronouns, the rise of furries(!), and men in women’s spaces. We dug into the composition of the trans community, which often includes transvestites, autogynophilic men, autistic youth, and women grappling with severe trauma. To be clear, and for the millionth time, I strongly believe that adults can lead any type of life they want to lead, providing it does not harm others. The key word in that sentence, of course, is “adults”.
We condemned the sheer madness and cowardice of politicians, medical professionals, and so-called experts who enable the mutilation of children’s bodies, rendering them sterile and dependent on lifelong medical care. What kind of person justifies irrevocable damage to children’s genitals? And what kind of institution enables and even facilitates it? So, so many people have abandoned humanity for ideology.
Mia closed with practical advice for parents: Educate your children about gender ideology, ground them in reality, and use plain, unapologetic language. These conversations are vital, and I’m grateful to my subscribers for engaging such charged topics with poise and clarity.
The new trick to try and make a sex fetish have important psychological depth is making psychologists, surgeons and pharma very happy and rich. Surgeons, pharma and counselors make $1,500,000 per patient. to $300,000 for psychology and surgery, and $1,200,000 for the dangerous, non-FDA approved drugs they must take for the rest of their lives. They are maiming our children for life to make billions and belong in jail.
Separate from the fact that people are actively denying reality to support this trans non-sense there is also the fact that there's been a lot of external pressure brought to bare on the public by those with wealth and influence to support and promote this. Bill Gates convincing those idiots in the UK Government to let him test blocking out the sun is proof that wealth can purchase you a lot of influence even when its really bad influence.
Why would the likes of George Soros, the Bush/Clinton/Obama crime families and royalty around the globe want the public to embrace and promote this? Easier governance; easier rule.
It is far easier to rule over the masses with a heavy hand, when society is made up of individuals who need crying closets, safe spaces and loose their minds if you don't use the words & terminology they demand you use. Blood or families are the single largest threat to a would be tyrannical governance. Blood stands up for blood. You could have a family that all hate each other enough to throw fists and still they will stand up for one another against government. Families also provide a safety net and support structure. This is why all non state controlled faiths like Christianity will have to be made illegal too. Think that's impossible that they'd never try that? In the UK they've made it illegal to pray over someone and yet the Muslims are allowed to blare over very loud public speakers, their prayers 5x daily.
Those who believe they are our superiors and deserve to rule over us like modern day royalty are never going to stop trying. It is going to take a sizeable portion of us peasant class people to come together and shut these elites down and with Trumps team in place and the Epstein's info being rereleased, albeit too slowly for many, I think we have a good chance to send at least a few of these wealthy a-holes to prison for pedophilia and/or child sex trafficking.