Every month, I host a virtual hangout for my Paid Substack Subscribers. In February, I was joined by Mia Hughes and Brett Hall to tackle delusional transgender ideology.

My subscribers brought thoughtful questions that cut to the heart of the issue: The concept of gender, the pressure to use preferred pronouns, the rise of furries(!), and men in women’s spaces. We dug into the composition of the trans community, which often includes transvestites, autogynophilic men, autistic youth, and women grappling with severe trauma. To be clear, and for the millionth time, I strongly believe that adults can lead any type of life they want to lead, providing it does not harm others. The key word in that sentence, of course, is “adults”.

Leave a comment

We condemned the sheer madness and cowardice of politicians, medical professionals, and so-called experts who enable the mutilation of children’s bodies, rendering them sterile and dependent on lifelong medical care. What kind of person justifies irrevocable damage to children’s genitals? And what kind of institution enables and even facilitates it? So, so many people have abandoned humanity for ideology.

Share

Mia closed with practical advice for parents: Educate your children about gender ideology, ground them in reality, and use plain, unapologetic language. These conversations are vital, and I’m grateful to my subscribers for engaging such charged topics with poise and clarity.