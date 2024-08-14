Are we Heading Toward A Moral Society?
Spectrum Street Epistemology at Incubate Debate National Championship
At the 2024 Incubate Debate National Championship, Peter engaged high school students in a discussion about college abolishing DEI programs.
With more businesses eliminating their DEI programs, will colleges and universities follow their lead? Will this change usher in a more moral society, where every individual can thrive and contribute based on their abilities and merits, regardless of their background or identity?
We can hope! 🕊️🙏🏻🕊️