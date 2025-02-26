I sat down with Omar Sayfo to discuss migration in Europe. We unpacked where both the left and right get it wrong when talking about migration.
Sayfo states that the left often views migrants as victims in desperate need of assistance, while the right tends to frame the issue primarily as religious or one of civilizational preservation. But is migration a cultural issue at its core? Are we overemphasizing ideology over cultural differences? Could these differences make it harder for some migrants to assimilate? And, importantly, what percentage of migrants can genuinely integrate into European society? And does successful integration depend upon the migrant’s country of origin?
We also discussed how best to categorize migration—should it be based on culture and class, religion and racial background, or something else? We tackled whether there could be a Muslim “takeover" of Europe, and if the Western way of life is significantly altered by the influx of Islamic migrants?
Omar makes the case that citizenship is a critical pathway for successful assimilation, arguing that governments often make it unnecessarily difficult for people who want to be productive members of society. We discussed whether migration that conflicts with Europe's core values and norms should continue. Finally, we pondered whether reducing Muslim migration could protect vulnerable communities, like the Jewish community, from potential clashes—or worse.
It was a thought-provoking conversation, and I hope you enjoy it!
I find it paradoxical that some who advocate for open immigration also describe the United States as fundamentally flawed. It seems contradictory to encourage people to migrate to a place one characterizes as deeply problematic.
Oh wow, where to start? This was a fascinating podcast about a very important contemporary topic by Peter Boghossian and Omar Sayfo. I had never heard of Mr. Sayfo, he possesses a wealth of knowledge on this topic you won’t hear in the mainstream media or from European politicians on either side of the aisle. He really helped me to understand the complexities of this issue and what it makes it such a difficult problem to resolve and how it gets oversimplified. I never knew Surinamis had the highest crime rates of all immigrants groups in Europe. Fascinating! Nor was I aware that Turkish-Germans were more opposed to admitting Syrian and Afghan refugees than ethnic Germans were. It was also quite interesting to learn about why young men from the Middle East and Africa come to Western Europe and why they stay. This just want a better life and to make enough money to get married, come back home and raise a family. This conversation really helped to humanize them I thought. I also thought Omar did a wonderful job explaining how different the situation is in each European country and how immigrants and Muslims in Europe are not a monolith. I also found eye opening what he said about the vast majority of the migrant community hating the criminals among them because they make them all look bad. I found what he said about what the left and right get wrong about migration to Europe wrong interesting as well. The left fail to understand that bringing huge numbers of people from a vastly different culture into Europe is going to cause problems. The right fail to understand this isn’t a religious issue but rather a cultural issue. These migrants come from collectivist societies that are very traditional and old fashioned. So they feel like fish out of water in a dynamic, modern, individualistic Europe. You just can’t properly vet or assimilate that many people at once. I think Omar’s right that European countries could take in 10,000 immigrants a year and that’d be fine but not millions. That’s way too much! There definitely are some among the immigrant communities in Europe who simply have no respect for the host country’s culture and traditions and refuse to follow their laws. They should be deported and sent home. Another problem is that migrants from the Middle East and Africa often hold chauvinistic views towards women and are antisemitic and homophobic. This is why for example, Berlin Mayor Barbara Slowik recently told German Jews and LGBT people to hide their identity when walking through Arab neighborhoods. The treatment of migrants who commit crimes varies from country to country, some do a better job handling it than others. I had no idea that not only Muslims but also Sikhs ran the grooming gangs in the UK. Denmark being the strictest nation when it came to immigration laws really surprised me. I also found it fascinating that there is no correlation between the political ideology of a European government and its immigration policies. Rather it seems to be determined by public opinion. Here are the solutions Western European nations should take to deal with this problem. First off, tighten border controls, place common sense restrictions on immigration, build a border fence, and put the military on the border. Second, do mass deportations of illegal immigrants and migrants. Narrow the definition of who is able to apply for asylum. Send home any immigrant or migrant who is racist, sexist, antisemitic, or homophobic. Build affordable housing for immigrants to live in. Start government programs that would teach new arrivals the language, help them assimilate and adopt the culture and values of the country. Emphasize patriotism to the host country to the new arrivals and they must follow the laws of their host country. Start jobs and education programs for immigrants. Lastly, have Imams and Rabbis go to schools together and give talks to students about how Jews and Muslims should love and accept one another, that way teaching them tolerance and respect for a multicultural society from a young age. Western Europe also needs to work hard to boost fertility rates as immigration is not a long term solution to their demographic issues. How could this be done? 1) Comprehensive sexual education and fertility education in European schools starting earlier in life. 2) Emphasize the nuclear family strongly. 3) Bring back organized religion in Europe. 4) Childcare benefits offered in the workplace. 5) Building more affordable housing. 6) Bring up marriage rates. 7) Bring down divorce rates. 8) Greater upward mobility for young people and poor people. 9) A higher minimum wage. 10) Expanding the middle class in Western Europe. Lastly, each Western European nation needs to develop more vibrant and pluralistic cultures and forge national identities everyone can participate in.