I sat down with Omar Sayfo to discuss migration in Europe. We unpacked where both the left and right get it wrong when talking about migration.

Share

Sayfo states that the left often views migrants as victims in desperate need of assistance, while the right tends to frame the issue primarily as religious or one of civilizational preservation. But is migration a cultural issue at its core? Are we overemphasizing ideology over cultural differences? Could these differences make it harder for some migrants to assimilate? And, importantly, what percentage of migrants can genuinely integrate into European society? And does successful integration depend upon the migrant’s country of origin?

Leave a comment

We also discussed how best to categorize migration—should it be based on culture and class, religion and racial background, or something else? We tackled whether there could be a Muslim “takeover" of Europe, and if the Western way of life is significantly altered by the influx of Islamic migrants?

Omar makes the case that citizenship is a critical pathway for successful assimilation, arguing that governments often make it unnecessarily difficult for people who want to be productive members of society. We discussed whether migration that conflicts with Europe's core values and norms should continue. Finally, we pondered whether reducing Muslim migration could protect vulnerable communities, like the Jewish community, from potential clashes—or worse.

It was a thought-provoking conversation, and I hope you enjoy it!