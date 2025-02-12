In a recent SSE discussion at Williams College, I asked: Should campus safety be armed? Should students or faculty have the right to carry firearms?

When I taught at a university in Portland, Oregon that I shall not name, this was THE question students protested about, protested over, and about which the administration would broker no dissent. The basic thrust of the “no guns on campus” argument is that the police would hunt down and assassinate black males if they had guns.

In a sane world—one in which we do not inhabit—this would lead to questions like: Do Americans understand the Second Amendment? What about the principles of responsible gun ownership? What happens when gun rights are restricted? When you're defenseless in a dire situation and have to wait 5-30 minutes for armed officers to arrive because some lunatic is murdering people on your campus, then what?

One key takeaway from our conversation is that personal safety is ultimately an individual responsibility. We are long overdue to have an honest conversation about the police and guns, black-on-black murder rates, armed self-defense, and the principle behind the Second Amendment. I’ll dive deeper into aspects of this topic in an upcoming series with Matt Thornton, author of The Gift of Violence.

Our discussion also veered into talking about stigma: When is it appropriate to call someone a "lunatic,"(as I did above) and when does stigmatizing serve society? Is it morally wrong to stigmatize? Can it sometimes be justified for the greater good? Or is there even such a thing as stigma? Perhaps it’s just a descriptive statement; that is:

Person A is murdering people indiscriminately. Anyone who would murder people indiscriminately is a lunatic. Therefore, Person A is a lunatic.

These issues seem complex, but it's these kinds of conversations that push us to think critically.