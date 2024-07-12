Share this postAsking ChatGPT About The Dog Park Paper From The Grievance Studies Hoaxboghossian.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherAsking ChatGPT About The Dog Park Paper From The Grievance Studies HoaxJul 12, 202415Share this postAsking ChatGPT About The Dog Park Paper From The Grievance Studies Hoaxboghossian.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2ShareShareChatGPT assumes the role of author regarding the infamous dog park paper from the Grievance Studies Affair. Peter asks it questions about the paper and its findings, often resulting in hilarious responses from ChatGPT.Subscribe15Share this postAsking ChatGPT About The Dog Park Paper From The Grievance Studies Hoaxboghossian.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2Share
The questions at the end - I DIED
YOU are having Entirely Too Much Fun! Stop it This is a Very Very Serious Subject. I Am Offended!