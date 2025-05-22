In this Spectrum Street Epistemology session, I’m joined by famed UK headmistress Katharine Birbalsingh and Ryan Badolato, a dedicated teacher at Vertex Partnership Academies in the Bronx. We tackle a divisive claim: Should assisted dying be legal? Reid Nicewonder stepped in to moderate this discussion, as the topic hit close to home—having watched both of my parents endure painful deaths from cancer, my views sharply diverged from Katharine’s and Ryan’s.

We explored tough questions: Should the state have authority over such intimate decisions? What about loved ones? Can you ask them to bear the weight of ending your life? Is it morally permissible for an individual to choose their own death, or does this conflict with the intrinsic value of life? Where is the line between relieving suffering and enabling harm in assisted dying scenarios? We debated whether legalizing assisted dying risks a dangerous slippery slope and who, if anyone, can be trusted to make such an irreversible choice.