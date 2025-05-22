Peter Boghossian

Peter Boghossian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leslie MacMillan's avatar
Leslie MacMillan
7hEdited

It’s not assisted dying. It is killing. That is important because doctors aren’t supposed to kill people. They can, and must, assist people in having as good a death as possible but everyone knows that’s not what euthanasia, or doctor-mediated killing, is.

If you do legalize killing, you are putting it in the hands of one person — the doctor — to decide if this particular killing meets whatever the exemption from the law of murder the particular legislation enables. The experience in Canada is there really is a slippery slope.

Finally, the issue isn’t whether a person has the right to die. Of course they do: (Edit: attempted) suicide has not been a criminal offence anywhere in decades (Edit: and any competent adult, and even many minors, can refuse life-prolonging treatment, or any treatment, for any reason.) The issue is whether a doctor (or anyone else—who says it has to be a doctor?—) can escape criminal penalties if he kills you at your request. And what if the doctor is unwilling? Is he guilty of professional misconduct and can lose his licence if he believes killing is morally wrong and refuses to comply with your request? In Canada he is: he must do the deed or find someone who will. The patient can legally compel him.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ollie's avatar
Ollie
7h

It's a short trip from 'legal' to 'mandated'.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter Boghossian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture