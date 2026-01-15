It was a tremendous honor to interview Chantal Delsol (born 1947, in Paris, also known as Chantal Millon-Delsol). She is a prominent French philosopher, political historian, novelist, and university professor. Chantal, known for her work in political philosophy (which is heavily influenced by her Catholic faith), describes herself as a “liberal-conservative”.

Chantal Delsol

She was born into a right-wing Catholic family, studied philosophy, and earned her doctorate in 1982 under Julien Freund (a liberal-conservative sociologist and disciple of Max Weber). Chantal later became influenced by another French philosopher of note, Pierre Boutang.

Chantal has an extremely impressive career. She founded the Hannah Arendt Institute (a research center on European studies and political thought) in 1993 and taught as a professor of philosophy at the University of Marne-la-Vallée (now part of Université Gustave Eiffel). She is a member of the Académie des Sciences Morales et Politiques (elected in 2007) and contributes as an editorialist to publications like Le Figaro and Valeurs Actuelles.

Her key ideas include support for European federalism, criticism of the centralized nation-state, emphasis on the principle of subsidiarity (where higher authorities intervene only to support lower ones), and critiques of late modernity, universalism, populism, and the decline of Christianity in the West.

Her notable books include:

Icarus Fallen: The Search for Meaning in an Uncertain World (on modern malaise)

The Unlearned Lessons of the Twentieth Century

La Fin de la Chrétienté (The End of the Christian World, analyzing the normative inversion in post-Christian society)

Works on populism, international law, and subsidiarity

Her writings have been translated into multiple languages, blending philosophical analysis with cultural and political commentary. I’ve been reading her books (translated, of course) and I’ve learned a lot from her. Specifically, they’ve helped me reflect on the West and what we need to do to save ourselves.

And with that, here’s her lovely guest essay, translated into English.

In your book, you draw a strong historical parallel between the late Roman Empire invaded by the “barbarians” and contemporary Europe facing massive migration from less developed regions. In your view, what is the most striking similarity between the two? And where does this analogy reach its limits?

The comparison holds because in both cases we are dealing with a very ancient worldwide empire—therefore dominant in both time and space—that finds itself overwhelmed by the very peoples it had previously dominated. In other words, in both cases it involves the transformation of an empire of conquest into an empire of refuge. We therefore find, here and there, a powerful soft power (the empire exerts considerable attraction on surrounding peoples due to its wealth and power), as well as guilt over the memory of its own past misdeeds, and additionally a form of weariness of being that can be called decline. This is why the reactions of the Romans of that era seem so close to us.

“Prosperity and Torment in France: The Paradox of the Democratic Age” by Chantal Delsol

Augustine died while his city was literally under siege, yet The City of God is fundamentally a book of hope and renewal rather than despair. In an era that many consider apocalyptic, what reason for hope do you wish to convey to contemporary readers? Share

First, Augustine is an early Christian, so he is filled with the brand-new hope of eternity: no reason to lament! But there is more. Augustine is also a disciple of the Stoics and, as a Christian, he does not despise the earthly city—quite the contrary—but he views it with distance and hope. What, then, does earthly hope mean when one is living in an era of disasters and perils? It is the certainty that something new can always emerge, that our children will invent what we have not invented, that good will find new expressions (even if evil does too). Augustine loves the world; even battered and fallen, he cherishes it. That is the best we can do.

You describe Augustine as someone who feared above all a “life filled with wind”—that is, a life devoid of meaning. Do you believe that the spiritual void and the loss of transcendent meaning in late modern Western civilization is a deeper cause of its inability to resist civilizational decline than mere political or demographic factors?

Political factors are secondary causes of decline, while demographic factors are consequences of decline. The deep reason for what we can call the desertion of meaning is the successive loss of the two ideals, or “grand narratives,” that structured us: first Christianity, then, in the last two centuries, the socialist-communist ideology that followed it and took over some of its premises. Once these two ideals have been eliminated, there is no longer any hope or expectation at all. As Woody Allen said with his usual irony: “God is dead, Marx is dead, and I myself don’t feel very well.” This is largely the cause of low birth rates, which are an expression of decline. When couples say they do not want children because life is too hard, it does not mean that life is too hard (it always has been, and often far more than today); it means they are unable to give meaning to life’s difficulties.

“Insurrection des particularités” by Chantal Delsol

The City of God establishes a radical distinction between the earthly city and the City of God, yet Augustine continued to carry out his duties as bishop and citizen while Rome was burning. What does his example teach us about the attitude a Christian (or simply a person with deep convictions) should adopt when living in a civilization that appears to be collapsing?

This attitude teaches us the importance of everyday life—what Péguy called “the little life”—the only one that truly bears witness to first principles and primary virtues. We exist in finitude and contingency, and when Rome is burning we must still feed the children and care for the sick. Believing in a transcendent God does not remove us from the world, but gives meaning to the daily round.

You have often described contemporary Western society as “post-Christian” rather than atheist. In the context of the migration crisis and the loss of confidence in Western civilization, do you see any signs that Europe is beginning to return to its Christian roots, or is the post-Christian phase irreversible?

Who can know what is reversible here? For the moment we are in the post-Christian era, endowed with characteristics quite different from those of the “Christian” era, though succeeding it. We must deal with it, and there is no point crying over spilt milk. Reversibility would mean a return of faith, which is not immediately within our power. Especially since the collapse of Christian faith took place over several centuries, and what we see today is the result of a long descent.

“LE CREPUSCULE DE L’UNIVERSEL” by Chantal Delsol

Many advocates of strict border policies are today accused, including by the current pope, of betraying the Christian commandment to “welcome the stranger.” What do you think about this?

The commandment to welcome the stranger is a moral commandment, very important in its own order. However, it is challenged by the political commandment, which requires defending national culture and identity. We are faced here with a tragic paradox between two contradictory and competing values. Politics cannot content itself with obeying morality, or else the politician had better become a priest.

You have argued that ideology is the great pathology of modernity. Do you consider the current Western ideology—characterized by open borders, multiculturalism without integration, and radical self-criticism—as a new form of secular ideology comparable to the totalitarianisms of the 20th century?

“Unjust Justice” by Chntal Delsol

No, I do not use the word “totalitarianism” except in very specific cases. For me, totalitarianism is the terror regime in which you are roused at the milkman’s hour by thugs in uniform who drag you from your bed and take you to a camp for twenty years without explanation or a lawyer. If we start using that word for anything and everything, then nothing means anything anymore. Globalist multiculturalism is an ideology, certainly not totalitarianism.

France has experienced decades of intellectual domination by thinkers who celebrate deconstruction, anti-nationalism, and repentance for colonialism. As a French philosopher who resists this consensus, do you believe there is still intellectual space in France for a vigorous defense of Western civilization, or has this battle already been lost in universities and the media?

It was in the 1960s and 1970s that an ideology (in this case Marxist) was monopolistic to the point of preventing us from writing and speaking. In France, the communists, who controlled the printers’ union, filtered publications; that is how, for example, Hannah Arendt’s masterwork on totalitarianism was published in France only after decades. My teacher Julien Freund, toward the end of his life, could no longer find a publisher despite his reputation. That era is long over. All currents of thought can exist in France today, and the media are far more diversified than they were forty years ago.

If you had to advise today’s European political leaders—Macron, Scholz, Meloni, or Orbán—what is the most important lesson from Augustine’s life and thought that they should apply to the current crisis of migration and identity?

Fortunately, I do not have to advise them, and I do not at all like the figure of the intellectual as adviser to the prince.

The most important lesson from Augustine, that early Christian: the tight link between means and ends. In other words, even in exceptional circumstances, a Christian cannot do just anything to achieve salvation, because for him ends and means are equally linked to a higher design that encompasses them both. In the exceptional situation of his era (the barbarian invasions), Augustine does not advocate radical measures whose radicality would contradict the ends. It seems to me that any leader should always keep this in mind.