I’m in the USA for about a month and just launched a series of livestream interviews. First up, my friend Tim Urban, author of one of the most important books of the last 50 years, What’s Our Problem?

We dove straight into the deep end—discussing the three existential threats facing the West. From there we segued into the urgency of clear writing and habits of thought to the role of reasoning and truth-seeking in the age of AI. Then we explored the question on everyone’s mind:

Is Western society collapsing before our eyes? Are we at the dawn of the Singularity?

But it wasn’t all doom and algorithms—we also talked about fairness, relationships, and Tim’s new book.

Watch the episode and tell us:

What does the future hold for humanity?

Leave a comment

My second guest was Adam Elmasri, author of Wounded by Faith, a raw and deeply personal book about growing up Christian in Muslim culture in Egypt—and how that tension shaped his worldview.

We had an honest, wide-ranging conversation about questioning beliefs, the rise of radical Islam, Islamic migration in Europe and Australia, and the subtle forms of prejudice that shape modern societies. The right tends to demonize entire groups of people, while the left ignores obvious problems from groups they view as oppressed.

Share