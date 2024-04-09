In this video, Baroness Claire Fox and Peter touch upon various topics like the impact of scientism on political discourse, the interpretation of reason leading to technocratic approaches, and the role of social media in liberal democracy. They discuss the risks of echo chambers within the anti-woke movement and the erosion of public trust in institutions, drawing parallels between the US and the UK.

Baroness Claire Fox is the founder and director of the Academy of Ideas, a think tank promoting intellectual freedom, research, and debate. Claire is also a non-affiliated member of the British House of Lords, although she believes the House is an un-democratic chamber and should be abolished. She uses her position to raise awareness about free speech, censorship, and civil debate.

Claire is a writer and broadcaster, serving as a panelist on the BBC’s The Moral Maze and Question Time. The BBC listed Claire among the BBC’s 100 Women in 2015. She is the author of I Find That Offensive! published in 2016, and an update in 2018, I STILL Find That Offensive! Her essay, “An Open Letter to Radical Democrats,” is published in the booklet Reclaiming Democracy: The Left Case for Sovereignty.

Claire was previously a member of the Revolutionary Communist Party (RCP) and she describes herself as a “left-leaning free speecher.” She has been canceled and harassed by leftist activists for her gender-critical views.

