Three men participate in a Spectrum Street Epistemology exercise after the Skeptic Conference in Santa Barbara, CA. The discussion begins with various claims related to transgender issues and the ability of individuals to change their sex. Later, the conversation delves into current societal views surrounding gender, with debates over the validity of self-identification in determining sex. Other topics include the role chromosomes and feelings play in gender identity, and more.
