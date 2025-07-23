Katharine Birbalsingh is a personal hero of mine. I interviewed Katharine a year ago at Michaela Community School in Wembley, London. I was completely blown away by the quality of instruction and how engaged the students were. Subsequently, Katharine and I have become friends and done events together (see here for SSE about assisted dying and here for an event with Ian Rowe of Vertex Partnership Academy), and I am incredibly grateful for our friendship.

It is not hyperbole to say that Michaela is a trailblazing beacon of educational excellence. It transforms the lives of minority children (I believe it’s 100% minority and 50% Muslim) in an underprivileged corner of London. Michaela is known for unyielding discipline, rote mastery, and kindness. Katharine, who’s been dubbed “Britain's strictest headmistress,” founded the academy. It’s a free secondary school that delivers stellar academic results (judged in part by high test scores and high college placements) and has extremely rigorous academic and behavioral standards. Reid, Travis, and I had an opportunity to sit in on the classes and eat lunch with the kids. Truly, I didn’t even know it was possible for every single child to be paying attention and engaged. Remarkable.

Initial Claim: “The West can survive without Christianity.”

So, it was an honor to do this Spectrum Street Epistemology session with Katharine. Facilitated by Reid at Vertex, our initial claim was, “The West can survive without Christianity.” I stood on Slightly Agree, and Katharine stood on Disagree. My reasons were rooted in the Islamization of Europe, while Katharine’s were rooted in cultural Christianity. It’s interesting to note that neither of us are Christians, but both of us, like Dawkins, are cultural Christians. In other words, we identify with Christian traditions, values, and some practices but don’t actively engage in or hold religious/metaphysical Christian beliefs. For example, I participate in Christian holidays like Christmas and broad Christian cultural values due to my upbringing and society’s influence, but I do not believe Jesus turned water into wine at the wedding in Cana, healed the paralytic at Bethesda, or raised Lazarus from the dead.

Building on this, the second claim we explored was, “The West is more of a product of Enlightenment rationalism than Christianity.” Katharine went to Strongly Disagree, and I to Agree. We segued into an issue I’ve thought deeply about: Is morality rational? Are there moral facts? And how would we know if there were or weren’t? If you were thrust into a universe in which there were or were not moral facts, would it look any different? What testable or observable features would one universe have that the other did not have?

Exploring Moral Foundations

This led us to the third claim, “The quality of a value cannot be judged rationally.” I stood on Strongly Disagree; Katharine moved to Agree. Reid followed up with, “How do you judge the quality of a value?” to which she responded, “That’s why, if we abandon Christianity, we will lose the West.” I found this part of the discussion interesting because it’s something I have struggled with. At some point, one must concede some core value that forms the base of one’s moral edifice. I talked about one of those being, in Katharine’s words, consequentialism/utilitarianism. She’s right. That is one root of my moral reasoning. What I find disturbing about my own position is its close resemblance to presuppositionalism.

Presuppositionalism is a method used in Christian apologetics. It assumes the truth of the Christian worldview as the foundation for reasoning and argues that all knowledge and logic depend on God's existence. Presuppositionalism posits that non-Christian worldviews, and atheism in particular, are inherently inconsistent and cannot provide a coherent basis for understanding reality, morality, or knowledge. Basically, it asserts that everyone has foundational beliefs (presuppositions) that shape their worldview and are even the precondition for thought itself. Christians start with the presupposition that the Bible is True and God is the ultimate source of Truth. When arguing, presuppositionalists challenge non-Christians to justify their own presuppositions, like reason, science, or morality, without relying on God. The idea is that these principles collapse without God. I’ve always found this stance to be intellectually dishonest and, frankly, a little slimy. It is viciously circular, as it assumes the conclusion in its premises.

Would you be uncomfortable walking on gravestones? Is that rational?

But was that what I was doing here? Was I smuggling in values and assuming them to be True in my premises? If so, how was I different from the presuppositionalist? I’ll let you be the judge of that.

Echoing Karl Popper and David Deutsch, Reid then gave us our next claims: “Human societies in general flourish when they follow a tradition of criticism,” to which we both stood on Strongly Disagree. He followed that with, “Fallibilism is compatible with Christianity.” (Fallibilism is basically the view that all human knowledge, beliefs, and claims to truth are inherently uncertain. As such, they’re subject to error. This is because they can never be definitively proven. This includes our most well-established beliefs, like gravity. These could be mistaken or require revision in light of new evidence or reasoning.)

My stance here will likely enrage people, but I stand by it: There must be no sacred cows (Hindu gods pun intended). If the starting premise is “God exists,” this falls under that category.

With Reid’s next claim, “Christianity is more compatible with the West than Islam,” I questioned for a moment if Reid wanted me to keep my head on my shoulders. But I still responded. I stood on Slightly Agree for this claim, and while I am not an expert, I disagree with my friend Gad Saad, who argues that there is no Islamism, only Islam. If you watch the video, I hope I made the reasons for my stance clear.

Reid then went back to our original claim, “The West can survive without Christianity,” to which I added my own claims, “If tomorrow, everybody in the West suddenly became a Sikh, the West could survive,” and “If tomorrow, everybody in the West suddenly became a Muslim, the West could survive.” We ended with, “There’s a way to know if the West could survive without Christianity,” followed by Reid’s question, “What would be the best way to know?”

Watch the full discussion and form your own opinion. I’m particularly interested to know if you think my arguments were akin to those of the presuppositionalist. Was I guilty of the same kind of egregious error in reasoning? Share your thoughts in the comments below.