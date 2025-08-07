Peter Boghossian

Peter Boghossian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
dave's avatar
dave
5h

Gnosticism is the religion that believes Utopia, heaven on Earth, is attainable. And worth any cost.

The philosopher Voegelin asserted that political ideologies as Communism and National Socialism are modern instantiations of this religion.

Gnosticism opposes completely the god of the old testament in every way. In this light, the Old Testament can be seen as an admonishment against gnosticism.

The Tower of Babel is a story of a leader who wanted to build a technological utopia and ultimately, not even that was enough. Humans seem to require a meaning in life (see Viktor Frankl).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Greg Salmela's avatar
Greg Salmela
5h

Utopia requires absolute compliance. Utopia is essentially totalitarian.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter Boghossian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture