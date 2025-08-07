Can we build the perfect society? The left, by and large, believes that if we just change institutions, then we can change society; we can eliminate disparities and equalize outcomes. They believe this for a number of reasons, mostly because of blank slateism (the idea that human minds are blank slates and have no inherent structure, and that they can be entirely molded by experiences, environmental influences, and socialization). The right, by and large, does not believe this. Those on the right have a far broader suite of beliefs which are more difficult to pin down, but suffice it to say it’s a combination of social Darwinism (a kind of genetic survival of the fittest in that someone’s place in a meritocratic society is largely determined by their genes) and the idea that people can pull themselves up by their own bootstraps if they just work hard enough.

I've spent years in prisons, in overcrowded public classrooms, on the streets, and now in think tanks, probing divides with Street Epistemology. It's not about winning arguments; it's about uncovering why we believe what we do. And that's the raw context for this Spectrum Street Epistemology (SSE) episode. Think tank fellows from the Danube Institute examine the claim, “The left has too much confidence in social science.”

Share

On the Strongly Disagree side we have Ralph Schoellhammer and on the Strongly Agree side Calum Nicholson. (You can find our recent interviews here, here, and here.)

Social Science

Social science (n): The study of society and social behavior. A science or field of study, as history, economics, etc., dealing with an aspect of society or forms of social activity.

Does the left have too much faith in social science? (I don’t like using the word “faith” like this, but that’s how it was used by the participants.) That is, does the left trust social science to give answers to questions that many think fall into other domains, like morality or religion? And does the left have too much trust in social science to tell us how to build better societies?

Leave a comment

A common theme found among many on the right is that they have a lack of trust in science in general and social science in particular. Even more specifically, they have a lack of trust in expertise. This is quite a different but related issue, and I would like to hear the opinions of those on the left, if they’d be willing to do SSE.

To the question, “What kind of society ought we to have?,” paraphrasing Calum, “We’ve been arguing the same types of questions since the Greeks. If we knew we wouldn’t have philosophy.” He is, of course, correct in a pragmatic sense. Calum continues by stating, “What is the case, what ought to be the case, and what is our relationship with those two questions. All of philosophy boils down to those questions.” If this is the case, the discussions of the perfect society are just navel-gazing, and social science would be largely if not wholly useless in answering philosophical questions.

Share Peter Boghossian

Why does questioning if the left overtrusts social science even matter? It exposes how ideology, evidence, and policy clash in ways that affect us all. Social sciences offer insights into human behavior but suffer from replication crises, biases, and idea laundering (think of how gender ideology gets recycled). These endemic flaws spawn ever more flawed policies in education (e.g., diversity, equity, inclusion initiatives that prioritize optics over outcomes), criminal justice (defund the police, abolish prisons movements that ignore human nature's messier sides), health care (lockdowns that crushed economies without clear long-term objectives), and more. Faith in "expert consensus" is just that. Faith. It’s under-evidenced beliefs upon which we cannot and should not base public policies.

We've seen this play out in real time: During COVID, social scientists pushed models that crumbled under scrutiny, yet policies steamrolled ahead. Or take gender studies influencing school curricula and wholesale ignoring biological realities. The result: Mutilated children.

Leave a comment

Spectrum Street Epistemology

Spectrum Street Epistemology at Vertex Partnership Academy in the Bronx, NY

I want to offer a few reflections on the method I use to ask questions. Note that I asked, “Do you understand his position?” and then stated, “Repeat his position back to him [and to the other participant], tell him if he’s got that correct.” I then followed up with, “What would it take for you to go from Strongly Disagree to Disagree, and then [to the other participant] I want you to listen to what his reason is and tell him if you think it’s reasonable.” This is a basic and simple-to-use template when you’re doing SSE or even asking people questions. Make sure people know the exact argument they’re engaging, and the best way to do that is to ask the person to restate what they think the argument is.

Give a gift subscription

From there, I asked if “Is that [the reason he’d have to have before he would change his mind and move from Strongly Disagree to Disagree], reasonable,” then “Can you provide that?” Then ask the other person, “Reason, evidence, data. What would you need to move you right now?” Again, once you get the hang of this, it’s quite easy to do.

Imagine applying this in your next heated dinner conversation and watch beliefs shift when people actually hear each other. That's among the powers of SSE: Not conversion but clarity and understanding. If we engaged more like this, maybe we'd bridge the chasm instead of widening it. But to do that, of course, people need to be willing to engage unpalatable ideas.