Is it possible to objectively assess the value of art? Robert Mckenzie, an expert with the Cayre Art Group, says yes. In our lively discussion, we explored whether art’s worth can be quantified, diving into the objectivity of valuation, the art-buying process, and what makes a piece “good.” Does your perception of a work need to align with the artist’s intent?

We also examined how post-war American values shape art, reflecting cultural and historical currents. And what about AI? Can it create masterpieces to rival the likes of Picasso or Monet? Mckenzie’s insights challenge conventional thinking, sparking questions about creativity, value, and the future of art.

