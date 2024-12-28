In this Spectrum Street Epistemology, we discuss whether businesses should be required to accept cash, or is it their right to choose which payments they take?

Share

Is cash discriminatory, excluding those without access to digital payment methods? With the rise in theft in America, are business owners forced to favor electronic payments?

Another question that we touched on was do businesses have more autonomy than individuals in the U.S.? Should we prioritize convenience for businesses or ensure fairness for all customers, regardless of payment method? At its core, the issue is about balancing business rights with social responsibility in a digital age.