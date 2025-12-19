Challenging Beliefs in the Age of AI
Glen Weyl on Religion’s Role in Shaping AI, Countering Secular Tech Dogma, and Preserving Pluralism Against (Chinese) Dystopian Futures
I had a conversation with Glen Weyl, the Microsoft Research economist who’s pushing boundaries on pluralistic technology and, surprisingly, bridging faith with the digital frontier.
Glen’s no ordinary tech thinker. He’s the mind behind radical ideas like quadratic voting and he now leads initiatives exploring how religion can shape AI’s future. We dove into the intersections of theological wisdom (no quotation marks) and cutting-edge tech, and he managed to change my mind about religion, AI, and US technological hegemony.
We began our conversation with religion’s role in a hyper-secular tech world. Has Silicon Valley’s atheism created a vacuum that turns libertarianism and technocracy into quasi-religions—complete with dogmas about unchecked innovation and elite control? I gently pushed back, SE (Street Epistemology) style: If faith provides moral anchors, why has tech often clashed with it? Glen flipped the script, highlighting how Eastern societies integrate spirituality with innovation better than the West, and why religious communities could safeguard AI from becoming a tool of unchecked power. Maybe. Still not enough to change my mind. But then…
We tackled AI head-on. Glen sees it not as a god-like singularity but as a force needing diverse voices, including religious ones, to prevent dystopian (read: Chinese administrative state) outcomes.
We sparred a bit over transhumanism: Is uploading consciousness the ultimate hubris, echoing ancient myths of playing God? Glen warned that without ethical frameworks from faith traditions, AI risks amplifying human flaws.
The heart of our talk hit on intellectual humility; why some people crave belief challenges while others cling fiercely to their beliefs. Glen tied it to identity: Tech utopians and rigid ideologues treat views as tribal badges, fearing revision means losing the self. Religious devotees often do the same. But those open to doubt? They thrive on truth-seeking, not certainty. We both lamented how social media rewards dogma over dialogue, turning AI into an echo chamber amplifier.
This conversation reinforced one reason why I do what I do: No dogma, just dialogue. I want to know what’s true and I want to be less wrong more often. Glen’s blend of US-based tech leadership/vision, and newfound appreciation for maintaining religious pluralism in tech to prevent the countries from adopting Chinese AI, challenged my secular leanings. And that’s the point. In an era where AI could redefine humanity, we need more voices willing to question sacred cows, whether silicon or spiritual.
I can definitely see the benefits of having religion specific concepts in AI models so long as it's not overriding the ability to do things. It's part of the problem of perverse instantiation, which is a terrifying concept in artificial intelligence development. Maybe if we add religious principles to an AI, it's unlikely to go off the rails and destroy humanity to make us happy.
Wow. That was certainly a thought-provoking conversation! Kudos to Peter for making it through — and kudos to Weyl for being challenged.
This was 100% the most frustrating interview that I’ve watched Peter do, and the whole thing left me wanting to find a liquor store and drink it — I don’t even drink. I think that Weyl needs to come down from his ivory tower, stop with his religious cosplaying, and touch grass. I’m genuinely shocked that, as an atheist, I’m more stressed out about Jews being attacked than he is. After the attack in Australia (and yet another bomb threat against a synagogue in my state this week), his cavalier and dismissive attitude came off as really tone deaf. And, disingenuously comparing the terms “jihad” and “crusade," casually brushing aside their historical, religious, and social contexts, just left me utterly nonplussed. Then following that up with that “jihad” doesn’t REALLY mean “jihad”?! I’d legitimately pay to see Raymond Ibrahim debate Weyl. That would be so satisfying. Reid, please make that happen. I beg you, man. Do it for us.
I know that tech people are their own special level of crazy, but I’m not sure why Weyl thinks that just because there are huge numbers of Muslims worldwide, bringing that into tech to encourage viewpoint diversity would be positive. I’m also not quite clear on why he believes that “faith tech,” especially when Islam is the faith in question (what, ChatGPT: Islam Edition, which would promote Sharia law and misogyny?), would be a net positive (beyond the revenue generation for the companies involved).
As for his paper about quadratic voting, I don’t even know where to go with that (it's an interesting idea, but there are just so many things wrong with it on so many different levels), but referring to the fictional shareholder as “she” throughout the article, rather than just “he,” was just performative, making it incredibly irksome and distracting.