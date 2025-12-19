Peter Boghossian

Andrew Heard
8h

I can definitely see the benefits of having religion specific concepts in AI models so long as it's not overriding the ability to do things. It's part of the problem of perverse instantiation, which is a terrifying concept in artificial intelligence development. Maybe if we add religious principles to an AI, it's unlikely to go off the rails and destroy humanity to make us happy.

2 replies
Liz
5h

Wow. That was certainly a thought-provoking conversation! Kudos to Peter for making it through — and kudos to Weyl for being challenged.

This was 100% the most frustrating interview that I’ve watched Peter do, and the whole thing left me wanting to find a liquor store and drink it — I don’t even drink. I think that Weyl needs to come down from his ivory tower, stop with his religious cosplaying, and touch grass. I’m genuinely shocked that, as an atheist, I’m more stressed out about Jews being attacked than he is. After the attack in Australia (and yet another bomb threat against a synagogue in my state this week), his cavalier and dismissive attitude came off as really tone deaf. And, disingenuously comparing the terms “jihad” and “crusade," casually brushing aside their historical, religious, and social contexts, just left me utterly nonplussed. Then following that up with that “jihad” doesn’t REALLY mean “jihad”?! I’d legitimately pay to see Raymond Ibrahim debate Weyl. That would be so satisfying. Reid, please make that happen. I beg you, man. Do it for us.

I know that tech people are their own special level of crazy, but I’m not sure why Weyl thinks that just because there are huge numbers of Muslims worldwide, bringing that into tech to encourage viewpoint diversity would be positive. I’m also not quite clear on why he believes that “faith tech,” especially when Islam is the faith in question (what, ChatGPT: Islam Edition, which would promote Sharia law and misogyny?), would be a net positive (beyond the revenue generation for the companies involved).

As for his paper about quadratic voting, I don’t even know where to go with that (it's an interesting idea, but there are just so many things wrong with it on so many different levels), but referring to the fictional shareholder as “she” throughout the article, rather than just “he,” was just performative, making it incredibly irksome and distracting.

