I had a conversation with Glen Weyl, the Microsoft Research economist who’s pushing boundaries on pluralistic technology and, surprisingly, bridging faith with the digital frontier.

Glen’s no ordinary tech thinker. He’s the mind behind radical ideas like quadratic voting and he now leads initiatives exploring how religion can shape AI’s future. We dove into the intersections of theological wisdom (no quotation marks) and cutting-edge tech, and he managed to change my mind about religion, AI, and US technological hegemony.

We began our conversation with religion’s role in a hyper-secular tech world. Has Silicon Valley’s atheism created a vacuum that turns libertarianism and technocracy into quasi-religions—complete with dogmas about unchecked innovation and elite control? I gently pushed back, SE (Street Epistemology) style: If faith provides moral anchors, why has tech often clashed with it? Glen flipped the script, highlighting how Eastern societies integrate spirituality with innovation better than the West, and why religious communities could safeguard AI from becoming a tool of unchecked power. Maybe. Still not enough to change my mind. But then…

We tackled AI head-on. Glen sees it not as a god-like singularity but as a force needing diverse voices, including religious ones, to prevent dystopian (read: Chinese administrative state) outcomes.

We sparred a bit over transhumanism: Is uploading consciousness the ultimate hubris, echoing ancient myths of playing God? Glen warned that without ethical frameworks from faith traditions, AI risks amplifying human flaws.

The heart of our talk hit on intellectual humility; why some people crave belief challenges while others cling fiercely to their beliefs. Glen tied it to identity: Tech utopians and rigid ideologues treat views as tribal badges, fearing revision means losing the self. Religious devotees often do the same. But those open to doubt? They thrive on truth-seeking, not certainty. We both lamented how social media rewards dogma over dialogue, turning AI into an echo chamber amplifier.

This conversation reinforced one reason why I do what I do: No dogma, just dialogue. I want to know what’s true and I want to be less wrong more often. Glen’s blend of US-based tech leadership/vision, and newfound appreciation for maintaining religious pluralism in tech to prevent the countries from adopting Chinese AI, challenged my secular leanings. And that’s the point. In an era where AI could redefine humanity, we need more voices willing to question sacred cows, whether silicon or spiritual.