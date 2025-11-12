Peter Boghossian

Erin O'Connor
18h

You are doing incredibly important work, simply showing up for events like these, despite the hostility and the danger. I was born in Berkeley, to parents who were attending Berkeley in the 60s, when it was the cradle of the free speech movement. Eighteen years later, I enrolled at Berkeley, traveling halfway across the country to go there. I couldn't have landed at a better place at that time. I received an extraordinary education in every way.

I learned to think for myself, I learned to chase down my own questions and ideas, I learned to grapple with challenge, I learned to express myself in a civil and compelling manner. In short, I learned how to learn and how to be an adult in a civil society that expects and needs much from its citizens.

It grieves medeeply to see what the campus culture has become. Once Berkeley was a genuinely intellectual and curious environment, supportive of inquiry and exploration, a place where you knew for sure you could try on any idea and any way of being without being attacked for it. This is no longer so, and has not been so for many years.

Thank you for the work you are doing to change that.

Yuri Bezmenov
18h

Thanks for sharing your experience. The universities and their red guards need to be held accountable. If Trump lets them off the hook again, it will only embolden Antifa to commit more violence.

