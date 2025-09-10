Sean Nottoli is a Danube Institute researcher, self-identified conservative, and a political renaissance man. We discussed China and the US, energy, Iran and Israel, and more.

My litmus test: If someone is a conservative and they tell me they’re serious about debt reform, the first question I ask them is if they’re willing to significantly cut the military’s budget. If they say yes, they pass the test. Sean passed the test. The other purpose this question serves is to get a feel for the person I’m engaging. If they say “no,” then I take more time in defining terms and I’m more careful to map out ideas. That’s because I’m not sure if we’re trafficking in same notions and hierarchically prioritizing the same values.

Leave a comment

Sean and I Discussed:

China vs. the US

How does China influence the US? The perniciousness of the Confucius Institutes that are embedded in US universities In 2019, there were over 100 In 2025, there are around five Many former Confucius Institutes have rebranded under new names or transitioned into successor programs with similar Chinese government ties

TikTok is a Chinese spy device that sows division by design I’d urge you to delete it from your phone immediately Humans decide what to push onto the platform; it’s not an algorithm

The Chinese and Russians will use every means to keep us divided

This is especially true regarding Taiwan and with how the CCP wants to be viewed

Chinese buying US farmland (Trump just put a long overdue stop to this)

Operation Spider Web as it relates to China

Share

Energy: Solar power

Energy has been a recent obsession of mine, and for good reason. The US is not prepared for the coming energy demands, especially regarding data centers and emergent AI.

Besides nuclear, the best, cleanest, most efficient energy source is solar. (We’ve made remarkable gains in solar in the past decade, see @JesseePeltan’s X feed for more info.)

It’s all about energy. Really. It is not possible for a society to flourish absent energy. It drives industrialization, innovation, economic growth, etc. Soon, it will not be possible to be economically competitive on a global scale without a robust energy grid. This is particularly true given AI and robotics.



Iran vs. Israel

Why does Iran want nuclear weapons? Trump’s carrots to the Iranian regime: Prizes and corruption Destroy Israel and “Eradicating Jews” Share Peter Boghossian



Miscellaneous

Flag burning Trump Says He Wants To Punish Flag Burning With A Year In Prison. I am wholly against laws prohibiting flag burning. One of our primary missions at my nonprofit, NPA, is to promote free speech and free expression. Burning the US flag, while it may be deeply offensive to many, is a form of expression and should remain legally protected under the First Amendment. Slippery slope: I tweeted at Billboard Chris that it’s a stone’s throw from prohibiting flag burning to prohibiting speech saying “children cannot consent to puberty blockers”.

More frequent, shorter military conflicts due to drones. The war in Ukraine taught us much about the effectiveness of drones. I sincerely hope these are lessons we’ve taken as new hotspots are constantly emerging.



For Want of a Nail

For Want of a Nail

For want of a nail, the shoe was lost,

For want of a shoe, the horse was lost,

For want of a horse, the rider was lost,

For want of a rider, the message was lost,

For want of a message, the battle was lost,

For want of a battle, the kingdom was lost,

And all for the want of a horseshoe nail.

If history has taught us anything, it’s that there is no historical inevitability. Many political commentators are convinced that war with China is inevitable. I don’t share this view. If anything, I think there are probability vectors with certain outcomes being more or less likely.

If I were to bet on one outcome being more likely, it’s the race toward sovereign AI. For us to have any chance to win this race, we will need a robust energy infrastructure. While I’m not privy to any classified information, to my knowledge the Trump administration is wholly unprepared to deal with this impending crisis. Even seconds matter. (For more on this, see here, here, and here.)

Disagreements

If you know a think tank fellow, scholar, or someone operating at a high level in the public space who disagrees with Sean’s arguments, please let me know. I’d like to invite qualified people who disagree to come on the show for a civil conversation.

How China Targets Your Kids

Make no mistake, the Communist Party of China is after your children. It is running multiple influence and intelligence programs in the United States to transform your child into an unwitting CCP agent. China is using a complex, multifaceted strategy to influence Americans and children of all ages, utilizing education programs and social media to turn our nation’s next generation of leaders into tools for their use. Colleges and universities are the primary targets of Xi Jinping’s “United Front” strategy, which aims to shape the global discussion on China, the CCP, Taiwan, and any other topics important to Beijing. I should know, I spent several years on the inside of a CCP influence program while in college in America.

Share

The primary reason I sat down with Peter was so that you would understand how these operations work and how you can prevent yourself and your children from becoming involuntary assets for Beijing. Chinese influence operations have three primary goals in the United States. First, to disinform and rewrite America’s knowledge and understanding of Chinese history and culture. Second, to suppress criticism. And third, to grow skepticism of America’s policies towards both China and frame America as both incompetent and an aggressor. Places where the CCP has easy access to young Americans, such as college campuses and social media, these operations will work to alter perceptions of China, always casting it and its government in a positive light, and casting a doubtful shadow over America and its foreign policies. And more importantly, if done correctly, they will be able to manipulate you as a possible asset in the future.

Educators and CCP-backed influencers, which Chairman Xi has described as his “magic weapons”, will often target the most impressionable and, more often than not, left-leaning students they can find for their programs, because these students are more likely to be critical of America. In cases where there is a specially designated professor by the CCP to a particular college or university, they will set up their educational program utilizing a tier system. There will at first be a general education course that they will offer, where they will introduce students to the CCP’s perspective on Chinese-US relations, history, and culture. In this class, students will be given the Communist Party’s official stances and teachings on historical events, such as the Tiananmen Square incident and the “Great Leap Forward” (the CCP’s Industrial Revolution).

It’s here where the first step of the operation, to disinform and rewrite history, will begin. In order to begin planting seeds of doubt into information at the student’s disposal, the professor will ask that students give a presentation on one of these historical events, then during the presentation, will challenge any facts that the CCP finds problematic. You can imagine my surprise when I was corrected on my presentation on the “Great Leap Forward” after I reported on the resulting famine and estimated 50 million deaths due to starvation, that in reality, according to the CCP, there was no famine and nobody died. Here, professors and influencers will start to discuss how information has been distorted by “imperialist” powers, and how the class will work to “set the record straight”.” Those students who respond in the desired way to their lessons and propaganda will be invited into the second, more exclusive class, which is usually by invitation only.

In the second class, the select group of students will be afforded something not many are offered: access. For those schools close to Washington DC, these students will be afforded the opportunity to go to the Chinese Embassy in DC in person, and meet with diplomatic staff and officials from the CCP. Here, students will be encouraged to work the entire semester, researching and studying the US-Chinese relationship, and to develop questions for the staff at the embassy or consulate, whichever is closer to them. This is where the experts in the embassies and consulates take over and begin working on the second phase of the operation, working to suppress criticism of the CCP and Chinese government policies. On the surface, the process seems extremely transparent, but as the saying goes, the devil is in the details. During the visit, students will be encouraged to ask any and all questions of the staff at the embassy or consulate in a closed-door setting. An incredible opportunity that most students interested in careers in politics and government are starving for. Here, the Chinese diplomatic staff truly show their professionalism and ability to stick to official party-approved talking points.

In 2015, when I participated in one such embassy visit, the CCP was trying to cover up its assault on the Muslim minority population in Xinjiang, where men, women, and children were rounded up and placed in “re-education camps”, and many went missing. This was also the same year the CCP started major crackdowns on all religious institutions and began demolishing mosques, churches, and other places of worship. Given my chance to ask Chinese officials about what was going on, I was not only assured that no one was missing in Xinjiang, but discovered that mosques and churches were being demolished due to safety concerns. You can imagine my surprise when I was informed that the majority of mosques and churches violated safety regulations, and that the crescent moons and crosses Muslims and Christians liked to fix atop their buildings had the tendency to fall down and hit people. (Say what you want, but the ability to say that with a straight face in itself is impressive). Any and all criticism students have to offer will be skillfully and artistically answered or redirected towards the student in a collegial manner.

After the embassy or consular visit, the third phase begins. The conversation will start along the lines “obviously from what you’ve seen, we’re not the Soviet Union”, and students will often hear phrases “Don’t call us Communist, call us Authoritarian”. Now, students will start to see a comparative history between China and the United States. Students will begin to hear narratives about how China never started a war (please ignore the annexation of Tibet, the First Taiwan Strait Crisis in 1954-55, the China-Burma border War, the Sino-Indian Wars of 1962 and 1967, the Sino-Soviet War of 1969, and the Sino-Vietnamese War of 1979, to name a few), and while yes, people did die during the process of establishing China as a Communist state, but do you know how many innocent Native Americans died because of Andrew Jackson? After comparative history will come a lesson in comparative government. The discussion will be framed to emphasize how, yes, unlike in the United States, not everyone can vote for who leads the country; however, unlike in America, there is strict quality control on who can be in government. They will focus on the rigorous study and testing that someone must undergo to officially join the party, and eventually, the government. This will be contrasted with humorous examples of members of Congress admitting that no one needs to take an IQ test to be a member of Congress.

Everything in these programs is carefully choreographed to make the CCP look as credible and non-threatening as possible, and the US as reckless and antagonistic as possible. And it doesn’t stop in the classroom. Social media platforms like TikTok are the perfect tools to spread mass amounts of disinformation that can be used to cause panic and mayhem. We saw this in 2009 in Estonia when Russia spread disinformation that quickly went viral and caused mass protests. Fictitious claims were spread on Russian media channels in Estonia that the government was desecrating Soviet graves. This resulted in mass protests and a distraction for the Kremlin to test out new cyber warfare tactics on Estonia, shutting down government and financial services across the country. TikTok and other social media platforms give the CCP a similar opportunity that they are preparing to exploit. It would be easiest on TikTok because TikTok, being under the control of Chinese interests, actually manually decides what content goes viral. All it would take is one salacious political claim and a single request from Beijing to cause students to riot and protest.

Leave a comment

The important thing all parents and students need to remember when engaging in these programs and platforms is that there is always an agenda. There are officially 55 CCP-funded operations operating legally on college campuses in the United States, the so-called “Confucius Institutes”. However, there are likely many more operations taking place, all aiming to disinform students and control the global narrative about China and its interests. If you partake and remember that, you can walk away with a greater understanding of how the CCP actually functions versus how they portray themselves. Utilizing common sense and skepticism, we can overcome these disinformation and malign influence campaigns and ensure America’s next generation of leaders are well informed and prepared to defend America from any threat it may face.