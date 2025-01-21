I had a great conversation in Taiwan with Jesús. He’s a prominent cultural commentator and has one of the most popular Youtube Channels in Taiwan. His work includes man on the street interviews and insightful commentary on Taiwanese culture, immigration, and Taiwan's relationship with China.

We discussed the troubling phenomenon that I describe as the "epidemic of cowardice," which is affecting not only the United States but the entire Western world—the consequence of this cowardice emboldens tyrants. Every time you fail to stand up you give away freedoms. It is particularly vital to not give into the fear tactics of any regime. Stand up for what is right. This is one reason we went to Taiwan, whose citizens live in fear of a Chinese invasion.

Jesús is one of the brave men speaking out in defense of Taiwan. He warns that if China were to gain control of Taiwan’s microchip industry, it would be absolutely devastating to the Western world—China would instantly be an unmatched superpower.