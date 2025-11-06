We recently commandeered the Comedy Cellar in NYC for not one, but two unapologetic evenings that carved straight through the nonsense plaguing modern manhood!

(Left to right: Coleman Hughes, Peter Boghossian, & Dov Davidoff)

In a basement crammed with 180 seekers of unvarnished truth, we laughed and philosophized. We didn’t show up to pamper fragile egos or flash virtue badges; we plunged into the messy underbelly of sexuality, identity, and the existential void that’s stranding men (esp. young men) in a swamp of self-doubt, feminization, and cultural derangement.

I locked horns onstage with Coleman Hughes, the no-nonsense analyst who shreds identity politics, and comedian Dov Davidoff, whose raw take on social idiocies left the crowd in stitches. We took aim at the fairy tales of masculinity—men sidelining their instincts to dodge cancel mobs, racial gripes sabotaging real human bonds, and the absurd tragedy of dodging landmines in relationships after #MeToo. Dov unleashed zingers like “identity is just ego in drag,” while Coleman unmasked the void as a societal con job. It was raw, provocative, and came with slaps men may not want, but need.

To be clear, nobody knew the questions beforehand, but both Coleman and Dov handled them with aplomb. I really enjoyed this event, and I was especially delighted that women came up and asked questions during the Q&A!

I’ve attached my notes from the event here, unedited. I hope you enjoy!

Peter

Men’s Night

Comedy Cellar NYC

Lightening Round

1. You’re in a monogamous relationship with a woman. She’s gained 50 pounds. She asks you if you still find her attractive and you do not. How do you respond to, “Do you still find me attractive?” Would you still have sex with her?

2. If a man’s AI therapist suggests he stop masturbating to resolve his trauma, should he follow its advice?

3. Is it morally defensible for a man to kill a known serial rapist in his community if the legal system fails to act? What if the perpetrator is a serial child rapist?

4. Should a man with a wife and two children abandon his family to join a resistance movement against a genocidal regime?

5. If a man can only save one person—his child or his wife—from a burning building, who should he choose?

6. If a man can only save one person—his mentally disabled child or his wife—from a burning building, who should he choose?

7. Should a man expose his brother’s pedophilic tendencies, including informing police about his possession of child porn, knowing it will destroy his family and lead to his brother’s imprisonment?

8. If a man discovers his partner murdered someone in a rage years ago and didn’t go to the authorities, should he turn her in?

9. You’re walking down the street and you see three teens harassing and pushing a woman at night. Do you intervene? Does the race of the assailants make a difference?

10. If a man learns his unborn child will be severely disabled, is it ethical to pressure his partner into an abortion against her beliefs?

11. A man is forced to choose between saving his wife or his mother from a sinking ship. Who should he choose? Same scenario, do you take the spot or give it to a 13-year-old?

12. Is it ethical for a man to use lethal force against masked men who have invaded his home?

13. Should a man who cannot find a girlfriend have a long-term relationship with a sex robot programmed to love him unconditionally?

14. Should a man expose a friend’s affair with a 17-year-old minor to authorities, knowing it will ruin the friend’s life? What if she were 15? 12?

15. Should a man disown his son for joining a militant hate group?

16. If a man discovers he was conceived by rape and knows the whereabouts of his biological father through genetic testing, should he try and meet his father?

17. A man’s wife has told him she’s asexual and does not want to have sex with him. Should he have sex with her absent her consent?

18. A man’s terminally ill partner begs him to euthanize her illegally. Should he honor her wishes and likely be imprisoned or let her suffer and avoid prison? Same scenario, she’s 75. She’s 30.

19. A man’s sister confesses she killed her abusive husband and asks him to help hide the body. Should he help her?

She’s a 10, but…

1. She’s a 10 but twice a year she insists on participating in gangbangs without you.

2. She’s a 10 but she’s a militant feminist influencer who doxxes men online for “toxic” behavior.

3. She’s a 10 but she earns five times your salary and frequently mocks your “useless” contributions.

4. She’s a 10 but you find out she has a documented history of fabricating rape allegations against exes but swears she’ll never do that to you.

5. She’s a 10 but she demands to look at your phone to monitor every one of your interactions with women.

6. She’s a 10 but she’s in a feminist cult that enforces year-long celibacy vows every 3 years.

7. She’s a 10 but she live-streams her flirtations on dating apps, including sharing your private arguments for “content”.

8. She’s a 10 but she’s a leader in an underground extremist group plotting violent protests against restaurant chains that serve animals for food.

9. She’s a 10 but twice a year she films herself having sex with strangers and forcing you to watch as “therapy”.

10. She’s a 10 but she only gets off sexually by pegging you. She has to get off this way 7 times a week for a minimum of 30 minutes at a time.

11. She’s a 10 but you catch her having sex with her dog.

12. She’s a 10 but she insists on filming her affairs with hidden cameras in your shared home.

13. She’s a 10 but she’s a deepfake expert who creates videos of you committing atrocities, like child abuse and terrorism, and insists you have sex with her while watching them.

14. She’s a 10 but she’s a necrophiliac who digs up graves for “dates” and invites you to join her midnight cemetery rituals, storing “souvenirs” in your freezer.

15. She’s a 10 but she runs a human trafficking ring disguised as a modeling agency.

16. She’s a 10 but she’s addicted to vivisection, practicing on animals in your garage and escalating to homeless people she lures home.

17. She’s a 10 but once a year she demands that you get sodomized by her ex-boyfriend with whom she’s formed a lifelong pact.

18. She’s a 10 but she’s a cannibal.

Scenarios

1. A man finds evidence his best friend is planning a mass shooting. What should he do?

2. A man discovers his partner aborted their child without his knowledge. What should he do?

3. A man’s friend admits to a hit-and-run that killed a child. Should he inform the police?

4. A man discovers his 18-year-old daughter is selling sexually explicit content online to fund her education. What should he do?

5. A man must decide whether to execute a captured enemy soldier who raped his sister and mother, or hand him over for a trial. He knows he can execute the solider without legal consequences. What should he do?

6. A man learns his wife faked a miscarriage to avoid raising a child with him. What should he do?

7. A man’s brother asks him to donate sperm, but his sister-in-law demands he have no contact with the child. Should he do it?

8. A man is trapped in a collapsed building with a stranger. Both are convinced death is imminent. They swear to each other to never reveal what they think are their dying secrets. The stranger confesses to murdering people years ago. Soon after they are rescued. Should the man tell the authorities?

Questions

• Is there a difference between a good life for a man and a good life for a woman?

• What is something every man should do but not every woman should? Is there such a thing?

• What is a good life for a man?

• What is a good death for a man?

Can a man have a good death if he’s not had a good life?