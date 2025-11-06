Peter Boghossian

Peter Boghossian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
NeverForget1776's avatar
NeverForget1776
1d

Excellent segment Peter! Definitely do more of these with other guests. Perhaps even do one open to subscribers/fans where you do it online using Zoom or something like that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Gilgamech's avatar
Gilgamech
1d

Thought provoking and funny in equal measure. Also strong metro bias on display. I will watch the next one.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter Boghossian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture