Belief

If you told someone you believed something and they asked why, you’d naturally explain your reasons. Until roughly the last decade, that’s how intellectual exchange has worked for most of human history.

Today, however, when pressed with the simple question, “Why do you believe that?”, it’s become fashionable to obfuscate or feign offense.

Socrates

We need to be honest about the nature of this phenomenon. While people across the political spectrum behave this way, it has become a near-exclusive habit of the identitarian left.

My explanation: The modern left, who are largely university-educated, has spent decades insulated from genuine dialectical challenge. Their ideas have rarely been tested in open debate. Instead, they’ve been rewarded (grades, social approval, prestige, career advancement) for conforming to the prevailing orthodoxy. Surrounded by like-minded people in academia, media, and social circles, they’ve experienced little if any meaningful pushback. Over time, these environments don’t just atrophy but destroy one’s ability to defend their beliefs.

The result is a group that is, for the most part, doxastically closed (unwilling or unable to revise beliefs) and habitually avoids discussion with those who disagree. The left have voluntarily abandoned the primary mechanism of error correction and, in doing so, crippled themselves epistemically.

In exchange, they’ve gained a sense of moral superiority, the feeling of community belonging, and the comforting narrative that they are Good people fighting existential ideological enemies.

Enter Dave Silverman

The first time I saw Dave Silverman present publicly, I was in a crowded theater in Portland, Oregon. Without warning, mid-presentation, Dave showed several pictures of the Muslim prophet Muhammad.

Everyone slumped in their chairs. The audience was collectively glancing around, unsure of what to do. But Dave didn’t miss a beat. Islam, Islamism, Muslims… in typical Silverman style, he was fearless. Bold. Unapologetic. Peak Silverman.

For those unfamiliar, Dave was president of American Atheists and one of the most prominent, outspoken atheists of his generation. When (unfounded) allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced against him in 2018, many former allies abandoned skepticism entirely and viciously turned on him. Evidence and dispassionate inquiry, supposed core values of the atheist and skeptic movement, were discarded in the zeal for condemnation.

Dave remains the most uncompromising atheist I’ve ever met (coming from me, that’s quite the statement), and we’ve been friends for over a decade. Even when we’ve been on opposite sides of culture-war issues, we’ve never traded a harsh word. He is always ready to debate, discuss, and engage ideas rigorously. That openness is one of the reasons we’re close friends.

Another is his genuine insightfulness, which comes across in our recent conversation.

David Silverman giving a lecture at the Oxford Union in 2013 on the harm that religion inflicts on society due to its retrograde morality. ( OxfordUnion/YouTube )

That discussion prompted the reflections above. I mentioned to Dave how difficult it is to get leftists on my show, while Islamists readily agree to appear. (I recounted the Washington Square Park encounter where a person claiming to be trans, when pressed by Billboard Chris on what that meant, obfuscated and wasted our time.) Dave replied (paraphrasing): “Yeah, that’s because Islamists actually believe it. Leftists don’t.”

