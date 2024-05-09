Conducting Live Spectrum Street Epistemology at Incubate Debate
Answering the claim: "There is a climate emergency."
Peter Boghossian conducts live Spectrum Street Epistemology at Incubate Debate. Four students participate and discuss the claim, "There is a climate emergency."
Read about Incubate Debate and see Peter's interview with James Fishback, President and Founder of Incubate Debate.
The documentary film "Climate: The Movie" reveals the real science about climate change. The film is available free online at YouTube. The book "Unsettled" by Steven Koonin is another way to get the facts.