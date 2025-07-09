Peter Boghossian

Steve's Opinion
I liked the column because I like the discussion, not your conclusion. I’m very glad we have been able to have a volunteer military for 50+ years. But I can imagine circumstances in which that may not work. Should a draft military be routine? No. Should it be planned for in case of emergency? Yes.

Henry Pelifian
American society has lost its way, abandoning agreed upon values like not only defending the Constitution and Bill of Rights but understanding that they are the glue of the Republic which education and academia are subverting and undermining. As a draftee in the Vietnam War I believe conscription is necessary because you understand the nation and its people much better. However, without agreed upon values the military draft would be counterproductive. What is chilling today is that about 75% to 80% of males are physically and mentally unfit for military service. The U.S. is definitely in decline in many ways led by incompetent and corrupt elected officials passing harmful legislation in Congress, primarily Democrats with some Republicans, who are an impediment to the nation.

