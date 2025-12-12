Corey Feldman vs. The World is the best documentary I’ve ever seen. It’s a candid glimpse into how fame corrupts, twists, and damages one’s perception of reality.

Corey Feldman (born in 1971) is an American actor and “musician” who was once uber-famous. He rose to fame as one of the most prominent child stars of the ’80s, forming the iconic duo “The Two Coreys” with Corey Haim. His blockbuster coming-of-age and adventure films include Gremlins (1984), The Goonies (1985), Stand by Me (1986), The Lost Boys (1987), License to Drive (1988), and Dream a Little Dream (1989).

Documentary filmmaker Marcie Hume follows Corey and his “angels” on his musical tour, living on the tour bus and capturing every moment. It is a descent into… I don’t even know what… a controlling, sex- and drug-fueled cult that gets darker and more fucked-up with each tour stop.

But beyond the deranged cult aspect, what’s fascinating about this film is how fame—like power in Critical Theory—seeks to preserve itself, and it does so at the cognitive, social, and epistemological expense of its host.

The impossible issue is the causal relationship between fame and craziness. Does fame make one crazy, or was one already crazy and fame merely amplifies it? I don’t have an answer. Before this film, I had rarely thought about the epistemology of fame.

“Power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely,” as the saying goes. But is the same true of fame? As Corey says in the film, he has never known what it’s like to not be famous. That is a remarkable statement. The more one thinks about it, the more certain one becomes that fame must distort (or damage) a person’s cognition.

Besides being wildly entertaining, this film really makes you think. I won’t say any more. Just go watch it. It’s a wild ride.

Without further ado, here is documentarian Marcie Hume’s guest Substack post.

Marcie Hume , Director of Corey Feldman vs. the World

The Strange Democracy of Fame

The unsettling truth is that fame has escaped Hollywood. As Peter Boghossian and I spoke about my film Corey Feldman vs. the World, what we kept circling wasn’t gossip or celebrity culture in the lazy, tabloid sense. It was something more pervasive and a little bit chilling… the way fame changes the architecture of a self, and the way it’s changing all of us.

Fame doesn’t belong exclusively to celebrities, but to anyone who wants to manage the story of their lives.

Fame as a childhood weather system.

There’s a particular cruelty to growing up famous. You don’t get to fail in private, or even be ordinary on the way to becoming yourself. Every developmental phase is recorded and commodified. Even your awkwardness becomes content.

It’s hard enough to build an identity when you’re unknown, trying on selves in front of a single mirror. If the mirror is the world, you are no longer testing identity, you’re managing a brand.

Fame rewards consistency, but we’re full of contradictions. Fame punishes that incompleteness. It asks us to choose a version of ourselves and stick with it, defend it, and monetize.

So the self narrows. The person becomes a performance of a person. And the performance starts to feel like survival.

The attention economy isn’t just out there. It has reached the inside.

If you’ve spent any time thinking about persuasion, social incentives, and belief formation (Peter’s wheelhouse), you know that people are not purely rational creatures. We are status-sensitive, attention-hungry, story-driven, and we calibrate ourselves against the gaze of others.

What used to be local, like your social standing in a school or a neighborhood, has become scalable. Now the audience can be enormous and invisible, and at the same time, even persistent. And that audience doesn’t even have to be hostile to be corrosive to your being.

Even if you’re not exactly famous, you can feel pressured to be a coherent character in society. It seems you should be able to explain yourself in a single sentence, announce your values, and maintain the narrative of who you are.

We want to be authentic, but the mechanisms of the world make all these efforts feel like branding. We’re not only performing for fans and press, but for the algorithm.

Fame has become less a spotlight and more a surveillance system. You participate in it voluntarily, and participation is the cost of staying relevant. Without a strong foothold in the world, irrelevance feels like death.

Everyone is becoming famous to each other.

Rather than being universally famous, we are now famous within our niche.

It’s no longer just movie-star famous. It’s: famous within your industry, within your politics, your niche. And the psychological effect is similar at every scale: when you know you’re being watched, you become strategic. When you become strategic, you become less free. When you become less free, you become less real.

Celebrities are an exaggerated case study of what happens when selfhood becomes a public object. And if you watch closely, you can see pieces of yourself in the mechanism.

My film isn’t a verdict, just a close-up.

Corey Feldman vs. the World does not praise nor punish, it holds multiple truths in the same frame.

A person can be sympathetic and difficult. A person can be harmed and harmful. A person can be sincere and self-mythologizing. A person can be both the author and the prisoner of their own narrative.

Fame makes those contradictions louder. The celebrity machine amplifies these dichotomies until they become a kind of permanent weather system. And then everyone around the person begins to behave differently too, because fame is relational.

The film, in many ways, is about that ecosystem; not just the famous individual, but the world that forms around fame; and the ways that world distorts perception, agency, and even sanity.

The audience is never innocent.

Fame isn’t just something that happens to celebrities. It’s co-authored by us. We pay attention and we withdraw attention, and we treat human beings as symbols, demanding confession, then punishing confession. We expect growth, then mock inconsistency. We crave authenticity, then enforce a narrow script of what authenticity is allowed to look like.

Increasingly, we do this to each other. Which raises a question that I imagine Peter’s readers will recognize as philosophical rather than sensational: What does a person owe the public? And what does the public owe the person?

A way to watch the film.

My hope, for the film and for the conversation around it, is that we can learn to watch with more precision.

What does fame do to a person’s sense of reality? What kind of self can survive inside it? And what parts of ourselves are we trading away, quietly, in exchange for a smaller version of fame….

If you’re reading this, you’re probably not looking for the easy moral; neither is Peter; neither am I.

I made this film because I’m interested in the edges where human behavior becomes most revealing; where narrative becomes both shelter and weapon; where the story you tell about yourself becomes a life-support system and then becomes a cage.

Once you can see the mechanism, you can resist it, loosen your grip on the brand and let yourself be larger than your public outline. Life might be its best when you allow the self to be unfinished.