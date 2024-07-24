I just traveled to Texas to meet Dr. Eithan Haim after losing a $1000 bet with Chris Rufo.

Little did I know, losing a $1000 bet with Chris Rufo would lead to one of the most impactful conversations of my life. I traveled to Texas to meet Dr. Eithan Haim, a general surgeon.

Haim, a courageous whistleblower, exposed Texas Children’s Hospital’s blatant lies regarding their transgender program for children. His actions prompted swift legislative change in Texas, making the previously exposed conduct illegal within 24 hours.

Just hours before his graduation, however, federal agents unexpectedly arrived at his apartment. They have targeted Dr. Haim, his wife, and even his lawyers. Haim is looking at 10 years in federal prison for exposing the gender mutilation scandal at his hospital. His story is a powerful testament to the importance of speaking truth in the face of danger and the personal sacrifices that often accompany such courage.