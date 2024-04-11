Share

Three people (among them a Ph.D. candidate and a pulmonary critical care physician) at the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC) Conference discuss various claims about the COVID-19 vaccine. Topics include the harms and benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine and whether vaccination was the correct protocol.

Watch Peter's panel at FLCCC Conference.

NOTE: This video was taken down on YouTube due to “Medical Misinformation.” I write more about that here.