COVID-19 Vaccine: The Cause Of Death For MILLIONS?
Spectrum Street Epistemology, FLCCC Conference
Three people (among them a Ph.D. candidate and a pulmonary critical care physician) at the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC) Conference discuss various claims about the COVID-19 vaccine. Topics include the harms and benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine and whether vaccination was the correct protocol.
Watch Peter's panel at FLCCC Conference.
NOTE: This video was taken down on YouTube due to “Medical Misinformation.” I write more about that here.
If I may quote a skinny Old Wise Ass from Minnesota
" Well in in Minnesota Gov Tim Walz has taken care of that little problem...by shutting down All Bars & Restaurants. The question is, 1. How long will this ban be in place 2. how many bars and restaurants will go under? All because of 14 cases (out of a population of 5.6 Million)
Let me see if I understand this (not being all that bright I..Could..Be..Wrong) The media pushes the Panic Button in order to get Ratings/Clicks. A certain number of people go (for lack of a better word) Insane. Politicians in response to the Media and the Insane, react by shutting down large parts of society/the economy...(249 people in a group, you're safe, 251 Everyone dies. If you want a drink or dinner out...You're gonna die.).
Then to (try) a solve the problem they created by panicking and reacting to the insanity they say they are going to Give me $1,000.
Where we might reasonably ask will they get this money? Why from the magical money tree of course!
Now I'm gonna go hide in my closet in case the Covid-19 (or maybe Covid-20!) comes marching down my street, slaughtering everyone in sight. "
March 19 2020.
Removed from YouTube already! Well done!