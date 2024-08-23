In this interview, I was joined by my friend Erik Anderson, a licensed marriage and family therapist based in Los Angeles, California. Erik is also a third-degree black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and a close personal friend. In our conversation, we delved into a variety of topics, including the effectiveness of therapy and whether discussing our feelings all the time is inherently beneficial for our well-being and flourishing.

We also explored the subject of masculinity: What qualities define a good man? Can a man who is in touch with his aggression and channels it in healthy ways be a positive force for his family, friends, and country?

One of the reasons I value Erik’s friendship is his openness to challenging conventional taboos, pushing boundaries, and tackling issues that are often left unspoken. I find Erik to be an exceptionally insightful therapist.

We also have a standing bet: I challenged Erik to prove that he could tap Reid into unconsciousness, and I’m willing to wager that he can’t. We’ll find out when we next meet up in LA.