In this conversation, we’re joined by Phil Illy, an autogynephile. Phil and I dive into controversial claims about gender and sex. Can people truly change their sex? Should gender be decoupled from biological sex? And what’s behind the claim that sex is "assigned" at birth?
The conversation takes some unexpected turns. We discuss whether boys and girls should be raised separately, a topic that cuts to the heart of gender roles and parenting. Should boys have a stronger male influence—a father—in their lives, rather than a mother? Or is it more critical for a child to have a balanced, nurturing parental environment regardless of gender?
We also examine the tough questions around family dynamics, especially in the wake of separation or divorce. Is it better for children to be raised by their mother or father when the family splits? These uncomfortable issues shape the way society views gender and the family unit.
Land o' b' Goshen ... so to speak.
Peter boldly going where no man has gone before. And few women, Lt. Uhura and her tribe being notable exceptions. Though Peter certainly does not look "amused".
In any case, and given Peter's supposed feet in the philosophy camp, y'all might consider an elaboration on a Voltaire quote by philosopher Will Durant:
Durant: “ 'If you wish to converse with me,' said Voltaire, 'define your terms.' How many a debate would have been deflated into a paragraph if the disputants had dared to define their terms! This is the alpha and omega of logic, the heart and soul of it, that every important term in serious discourse shall be subjected to strictest scrutiny and definition. It is difficult, and ruthlessly tests the mind; but once done it is half of any task."
https://quotefancy.com/quote/3001527/Will-Durant-If-you-wish-to-converse-with-me-said-Voltaire-define-your-terms-How-many-a
If you're going to go out hunting the snark, or any other similar phantasmagorical creations of man or Gawd, it kind of helps to have at least some vague idea of exactly what you're looking for:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Hunting_of_the_Snark
Never seen so many people "riding madly off in all directions". As Canadian humourist Stephen Leacock once put it.
