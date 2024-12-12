In this conversation, we’re joined by Phil Illy, an autogynephile. Phil and I dive into controversial claims about gender and sex. Can people truly change their sex? Should gender be decoupled from biological sex? And what’s behind the claim that sex is "assigned" at birth?

The conversation takes some unexpected turns. We discuss whether boys and girls should be raised separately, a topic that cuts to the heart of gender roles and parenting. Should boys have a stronger male influence—a father—in their lives, rather than a mother? Or is it more critical for a child to have a balanced, nurturing parental environment regardless of gender?

We also examine the tough questions around family dynamics, especially in the wake of separation or divorce. Is it better for children to be raised by their mother or father when the family splits? These uncomfortable issues shape the way society views gender and the family unit.