Peter Boghossian and Steven Bonnell II, better known as "Destiny," have an intense 90-minute discussion in which the two explore social media’s intensification of political divides, virtue signaling, and what to do about toxic discourse.

Peter invites Destiny to cross-examine his beliefs, which Destiny does with gusto. They also discuss people's reluctance to engage opposing views, "grifting," Hungary, virtue signaling, echo chambers, epistemology, and more!

Destiny is a live-streamer, gamer, and political commentator.