In this episode of Spectrum Street Epistemology, we start with the claim, "Women need to be defended from gender ideology extremism," a stance explicitly outlined in one of President Donald Trump’s Executive Orders.

Our participants discuss the far-reaching implications of this issue, including its impact on women's sports and women-only spaces such as bathrooms, changing rooms, and prisons. As the conversation unfolds, it takes a captivating turn, exploring the intricacies of biological truth, the complex relationship between the mind and brain, and the crucial question of whether this debate should be approached through a scientific or social lens.