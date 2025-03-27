In this episode of Spectrum Street Epistemology, we start with the claim, "Women need to be defended from gender ideology extremism," a stance explicitly outlined in one of President Donald Trump’s Executive Orders.
Our participants discuss the far-reaching implications of this issue, including its impact on women's sports and women-only spaces such as bathrooms, changing rooms, and prisons. As the conversation unfolds, it takes a captivating turn, exploring the intricacies of biological truth, the complex relationship between the mind and brain, and the crucial question of whether this debate should be approached through a scientific or social lens.
I refuse to watch "Destiny" until he watches Behind the Looking Glass (Lime Soda Films YT channel, documentary on trans widows) and has my data now with 68 trans widows' replies to The Heggen Survey. Here's trans widow #67. Since "Destiny" was a strong proponent of polyamory, and lost his wife to a Viking type dude, I imagine he knows what trans widow #67 brings up: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UPvkZqkaq14&t=128s