In this episode of Spectrum Street Epistemology from Miami, Florida we’re joined by Destiny, Brett Hall, and David Kistak. We discuss whether the Department of Education and DEI programs should be abolished.

Created in 1979, the Department of Education (DoE) aimed to close achievement gaps and improve student outcomes. However, there’s a good argument to be made that its impact has been largely negative, with test scores stagnating while spending skyrockets. Compared to other countries, the U.S. ranks average to below average in academic performance and student well-being. Add to that bipartisan complaints of federal overreach that the DoE has intruded on state rights. When DOGE set its sights on the Department of Education, for many it was a terrific day. But should the DoE be abolished, reformed, or kept as is?