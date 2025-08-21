Budapest’s Worst Slum

“Don’t go there. They will kill you,” “They’ll surround you and start stabbing you if you don’t give them your money,” and “Peter, please, please don’t do that.” These were some of the things I was emphatically and sincerely told when I informed people I was going to walk around Budapest’s eighth district before dusk. The eighth district is, after all, known for being a hotbed of criminality. I, however, am American, and the worst day in the history of the eighth district is not as bad as an average day in an American slum! (After all, even Chicago's least violent three-month periods in recent years, typically 80–90 homicides, surpass Hungary's yearly figure; peak periods, e.g., around 150 in summer 2024, far exceed it.)

So it was with great anticipation that my friend, and friend of the show, Ralph Schoellhammer, and I decided to walk, talk, and film a conversation not only in Budapest’s eighth district but in the worst part of the eighth district—its bowels. Far from the cesspool of filth, despair, meth, homelessness, gun violence, racism, blight, and stench of urban decay that we find in major US cities (particularly in blue cities with blue governors), the eighth district was paradise. Shangri-La.