Peter Boghossian

Peter Boghossian

Peter Boghossian
Peter Boghossian
Drug Treatments Medicine Feared & Trump Unlocked | Dr. Drew
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-49:57

Drug Treatments Medicine Feared & Trump Unlocked | Dr. Drew

Apr 22, 2026

Peter Boghossian presses Dr. Drew on the treatments medicine won’t touch, including ibogaine for opioid addiction, peptides, GLP-1 risks, and hormone replacement therapy. Dr. Drew doesn’t hedge. What emerges is an argument for evidence-based medicine in an era of regulatory timidity, and with Trump’s executive order on psychedelics, that conversation just became more urgent.

The discussion ends where it should, not with longevity hacks, but with the question of what makes a life worth living.

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