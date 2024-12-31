In today's conversation, I am joined by Audrey Unverferth, a visiting Fellow at Hungary’s MCC, whose research specializes in Soviet totalitarianism. Audrey draws parallels between Russian totalitarianism and current trends in the United States and across the Western world, highlighting how Russian history serves as a stark warning about the perils of totalitarianism and the fragility of democratic republics.

Totalitarian regimes thrive in "grey zones," where truth becomes malleable. The Soviet Union's manipulation of media and punishment of dissenters reveal the dangers of indoctrination. While today's "cancel culture" debates differ from Stalinist purges, they highlight the ongoing struggle between free expression and social pressure.

We discussed where we are on the tipping scale and how to prevent a similar takeover. We must empower parents, strengthen communities, and encourage individuals to seek truth beyond their screens. By engaging in conversations and challenging ideological conformity, we can safeguard the freedoms that underpin democratic society. In a world where misinformation can spread rapidly, let us remember: History is not just a lesson; it is a call to action.