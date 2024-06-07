This week in my Conversations with Peter Boghossian series I had the pleasure of speaking with Warren Smith and Dr. Jonathan Shedler. I hope you enjoy the conversations!

Teaching Tactics To Redefine Education

Peter Boghossian and Educator Warren Smith discuss teaching methods, belief systems, and truth. They emphasize the importance of a calm demeanor in teaching that’s akin to success in martial arts. Peter and Warren are later joined by some guy named John (Doug Pinecreek), who shares his approach to teaching life skills.

How People's Worst Impulses Become Construed As Virtues

I had a really interesting conversation with psychologist Jonathan Shedler. We talked about a wide variety of issues like the efficacy of psychotherapy and evidence-based practices. How is psychotherapy different, for example, from alchemy?

We talked about what psychotherapy is and how it improves one's life. We also discussed various cultural phenomena related to tribalism and people acting morally or thinking that they're acting morally when they're not acting morally.