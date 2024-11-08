Share this postElon Musk Breaks the Narrative as an Immigrant boghossian.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherElon Musk Breaks the Narrative as an Immigrant From a Danube Institute PanelNov 08, 202418Share this postElon Musk Breaks the Narrative as an Immigrant boghossian.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther3ShareIn this clip from my recent event at the Danube Institute, I share my thoughts on Elon Musk, the U.S. Election, and why it breaks the left's narrative about immigration.ShareSubscribe18Share this postElon Musk Breaks the Narrative as an Immigrant boghossian.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther3Share