I’m very grateful that British Muslim apologist Subboor Ahmad came on the show. Subboor is a debater, writer, and podcaster who engages topics in philosophy, atheism, and evolutionary biology from a staunchly Islamic perspective. He has a master’s degree in philosophy from Birkbeck, University of London, and he focuses on critiquing evolution and atheism while traveling globally to teach Muslims how to articulate Islam to non-Muslims. (He’s affiliated with the Sapience Institute and Al Balagh Academy, where he’s an instructor and author.)

From what I’ve read and watched of Subboor’s content, here’s my summary of Subboor’s main arguments:

Darwinian evolution does not lend support to atheism: He argues that claims linking Darwin’s theory directly to atheism are misguided and speculative.

Evolution is not an unquestionable fact but a speculative hypothesis: He claims Darwinian evolution relies on unproven assumptions and is underdetermined by evidence (meaning multiple alternative explanations could fit the data equally well, e.g., unconceived alternatives).

Naturalism undermines morality, truth, and rationality: He posits that a purely naturalistic worldview leads to relativism with no objective basis for ethics, values, or even reliable knowledge. Without a transcendent foundation like a God or gods, human rights and moral truths become arbitrary, and rationality itself is suspect since it’s a product of blind evolutionary processes.

Evolution does not undermine God’s existence: He asserts that even if evolution were true, it wouldn’t negate the need for a creator; God could use evolutionary processes as a means.

The Death of Neo-Darwinism by Subboor Ahmad and Salman Butt

Unlike most of my other interviews, this was a softball conversation. And I’m glad it was. The reason I didn’t push back on Subboor’s claims is because I would like to use this interview as a launching pad for future difficult conversations with him and other Islamic apologists. I’m quite confident that Subboor, who’s educated, thoughtful, and an extremely well-versed Muslim apologist, will welcome the opportunity for future dialogue.

Finally

My good friend, Dave Silverman, the former head of American Atheists, recently said something to me in an interview. I was, yet again, lamenting the fact that I cannot get identitarian leftists to come on the show and converse with me, but that I’ve somewhat effortlessly lined up interviews with Islamic apologists. He said, “That’s because they actually believe it. Islamic apologists believe what they claim to believe and identitarians do not.”

Fighting God by David Silverman

This was something I’ve been thinking about for some time (see Dan Dennett’s Breaking the Spell), especially after my street sessions with Billboard Chris (see here and here and here). I am positive Subboor believes what he professes to believe, and I’m also highly dubious that the vast majority of the identitarian left actually believes what they profess to believe. If they did, they’d be more than eager to tell you why they believe what they claim to believe. (To use an example closer to home, like believing Christians; or when taken out of the religious realm, literally anything you can think of when people believe something: Plumbing, foreign policy, math, vaccines, etc. to infinity.)

This is also why I respect Islamic apologists like Subboor and Hamza Tzortzis. Not because I share their beliefs, which I most definitely do not, but because they’re willing to converse with me and tell me what they believe and why they believe it. They are sincere people. And sincerity, even if one’s beliefs are misaligned from reality, is a virtue.

I hope you enjoy this introductory conversation. I’ll be having hard-hitting conversations with Subboor and other Islamic apologists in the future. If you have particular questions you’d like me to ask, please note them in the comments.

Thanks, and thank you for supporting my work.