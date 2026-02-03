Engaging Islamic Apologetics: A Conversation with Subboor Ahmad
Why Islamic Apologists Are Eager to Dialogue, and Others Are Not
I’m very grateful that British Muslim apologist Subboor Ahmad came on the show. Subboor is a debater, writer, and podcaster who engages topics in philosophy, atheism, and evolutionary biology from a staunchly Islamic perspective. He has a master’s degree in philosophy from Birkbeck, University of London, and he focuses on critiquing evolution and atheism while traveling globally to teach Muslims how to articulate Islam to non-Muslims. (He’s affiliated with the Sapience Institute and Al Balagh Academy, where he’s an instructor and author.)
From what I’ve read and watched of Subboor’s content, here’s my summary of Subboor’s main arguments:
Darwinian evolution does not lend support to atheism: He argues that claims linking Darwin’s theory directly to atheism are misguided and speculative.
Evolution is not an unquestionable fact but a speculative hypothesis: He claims Darwinian evolution relies on unproven assumptions and is underdetermined by evidence (meaning multiple alternative explanations could fit the data equally well, e.g., unconceived alternatives).
Naturalism undermines morality, truth, and rationality: He posits that a purely naturalistic worldview leads to relativism with no objective basis for ethics, values, or even reliable knowledge. Without a transcendent foundation like a God or gods, human rights and moral truths become arbitrary, and rationality itself is suspect since it’s a product of blind evolutionary processes.
Evolution does not undermine God’s existence: He asserts that even if evolution were true, it wouldn’t negate the need for a creator; God could use evolutionary processes as a means.
Interesting stuff!
Unlike most of my other interviews, this was a softball conversation. And I’m glad it was. The reason I didn’t push back on Subboor’s claims is because I would like to use this interview as a launching pad for future difficult conversations with him and other Islamic apologists. I’m quite confident that Subboor, who’s educated, thoughtful, and an extremely well-versed Muslim apologist, will welcome the opportunity for future dialogue.
Finally
My good friend, Dave Silverman, the former head of American Atheists, recently said something to me in an interview. I was, yet again, lamenting the fact that I cannot get identitarian leftists to come on the show and converse with me, but that I’ve somewhat effortlessly lined up interviews with Islamic apologists. He said, “That’s because they actually believe it. Islamic apologists believe what they claim to believe and identitarians do not.”
This was something I’ve been thinking about for some time (see Dan Dennett’s Breaking the Spell), especially after my street sessions with Billboard Chris (see here and here and here). I am positive Subboor believes what he professes to believe, and I’m also highly dubious that the vast majority of the identitarian left actually believes what they profess to believe. If they did, they’d be more than eager to tell you why they believe what they claim to believe. (To use an example closer to home, like believing Christians; or when taken out of the religious realm, literally anything you can think of when people believe something: Plumbing, foreign policy, math, vaccines, etc. to infinity.)
This is also why I respect Islamic apologists like Subboor and Hamza Tzortzis. Not because I share their beliefs, which I most definitely do not, but because they’re willing to converse with me and tell me what they believe and why they believe it. They are sincere people. And sincerity, even if one’s beliefs are misaligned from reality, is a virtue.
I hope you enjoy this introductory conversation. I’ll be having hard-hitting conversations with Subboor and other Islamic apologists in the future. If you have particular questions you’d like me to ask, please note them in the comments.
Thanks, and thank you for supporting my work.
I’ve been thinking a lot about what you and David have said about leftists not talking to you because they know they can’t defend their views. Up until a few months ago I would have completely agreed with you guys. Then Charlie Kirk was murdered, and I came to understand that many of them are operating on a completely different moral plane. To be sure there are those that know their views can’t stand up to scrutiny and don’t want a hard conversation with you. But the others that won’t do so are being completely consistent with their own moral framework. You’re an untouchable, as Charlie Kirk was. Hamza and Subboor seem to recognize your basic humanity and would love to convert you. The woke at the very least treat the out group with a frigidly cold shoulder. Avoiding you could be a deontological imperative rather than a tactical dodge. Hopefully this makes sense. But still, keep trying to get them to talk: you might break through.
Pete, I definitely want to push back on your view of why leftists won't debate you.
1. They think it's not worth it. They believe conservatives (or "conservatives") will never change their minds, that they make emotional and moral arguments, ignore evidence, and come to the discussion in bad faith. Basically, the same thing their opponents say about them.
2. They believe that public debates lend legitimacy to harmful ideas. (Not even totally wrong, such as when ancient aliens people want to give a talk or poster at an astrobiology conference, or when a climate change denier or flat earther want to give a talk or a poster at a meteorology conference. Yet, this gets used to silence legitimate disagreements, too. it's a mess.)
3. The radical ones believe that the very idea of debate is a tool of the white man and "the master's tools will never dismantle the master's house."
You probably know all these things so I am curious why you have come to believe they are lying and don't really believe what they believe.
Update: I think I just realized why the Islamist will debate you and the woke won't. The Islamist gains legitimacy by debating you. You elevate him because you're an academic. He's the "fringe idea" being aired. The woke have had the institutions by the balls for decades. They believe their opponents to be the "fringe ideas" they do not want to air.