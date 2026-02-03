Peter Boghossian

Slippery Slopes
3d

I’ve been thinking a lot about what you and David have said about leftists not talking to you because they know they can’t defend their views. Up until a few months ago I would have completely agreed with you guys. Then Charlie Kirk was murdered, and I came to understand that many of them are operating on a completely different moral plane. To be sure there are those that know their views can’t stand up to scrutiny and don’t want a hard conversation with you. But the others that won’t do so are being completely consistent with their own moral framework. You’re an untouchable, as Charlie Kirk was. Hamza and Subboor seem to recognize your basic humanity and would love to convert you. The woke at the very least treat the out group with a frigidly cold shoulder. Avoiding you could be a deontological imperative rather than a tactical dodge. Hopefully this makes sense. But still, keep trying to get them to talk: you might break through.

2 replies by Peter Boghossian and others
Not on a Side
3dEdited

Pete, I definitely want to push back on your view of why leftists won't debate you.

1. They think it's not worth it. They believe conservatives (or "conservatives") will never change their minds, that they make emotional and moral arguments, ignore evidence, and come to the discussion in bad faith. Basically, the same thing their opponents say about them.

2. They believe that public debates lend legitimacy to harmful ideas. (Not even totally wrong, such as when ancient aliens people want to give a talk or poster at an astrobiology conference, or when a climate change denier or flat earther want to give a talk or a poster at a meteorology conference. Yet, this gets used to silence legitimate disagreements, too. it's a mess.)

3. The radical ones believe that the very idea of debate is a tool of the white man and "the master's tools will never dismantle the master's house."

You probably know all these things so I am curious why you have come to believe they are lying and don't really believe what they believe.

Update: I think I just realized why the Islamist will debate you and the woke won't. The Islamist gains legitimacy by debating you. You elevate him because you're an academic. He's the "fringe idea" being aired. The woke have had the institutions by the balls for decades. They believe their opponents to be the "fringe ideas" they do not want to air.

1 reply by Peter Boghossian
