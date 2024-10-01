I was concerned this conversation would be dry and not engaging. I was dead wrong.

I interviewed Dr. Clinton Staley. He brings 35 years of combined experience in academia and industry. Dr. Staley has taught computer science at UC Santa Barbara, Cal Poly SLO, and Principia College. He has also built software, managed development projects, and co-founded several small software companies.

We explored the age-old question of how to measure right and wrong, especially in the context of advancing technology, AI, and robotics. We delved into various aspects of the nature of intelligence, the role of pattern recognition, and the design and limitations of AI. We also discussed the philosophical implications of AI and consciousness, addressing questions such as whether AI can solve moral problems, how to determine if an intelligent entity is truly self-aware, and whether future human-like robots should be granted moral rights.

For science fiction enthusiasts, we drew parallels to Star Trek, examining how the series reflects and challenges our understanding of these issues. I hope you enjoy our conversation.