In NYC, two people stopped me on the street and commented on my conversation with philosopher and linguist Benedict Beckeld.

One man told me, and I quote, “It changed my life.” Obviously, then, due to the overwhelmingly positive responses and because Benedict challenged some of my core beliefs, it was a no-brainer to have another conversation with him.

Our conversation in NYC was forthright, nuanced, I’m sure controversial to many, and I found it genuinely engaging. We talked about the decline of the West, Islam, and much more.

Recently, I’ve been asking my guests to provide me with the name of someone who’s highly credentialed and with whom they have a substantive disagreement. Those individuals will have carte blanche to come on the show. Benedict does just that, and I welcome his detractor to converse with me.

Without further ado, here’s Dr. Beckeld’s guest post.