Eliah Overbey is an Assistant Professor of Bioastronautics at the University of Austin. (She also co-founded the Space Omics and Medical Atlas, a biobank that’s generated over 90% of publicly available astronaut omics data, and integrating samples from missions like Inspiration4, NASA’s Twins Study, and JAXA projects. She has a slew of other substantive accomplishments, and if you’re interested in this topic, you can find them online.)

She specializes in studying genomic and molecular changes in astronaut health during spaceflight. Her work emphasizes developing countermeasures like personalized medicine to mitigate space-induced health risks for future colonization efforts. I know absolutely nothing about this specifically or about astronaut health in general, so I was interested to see where our conversation would go. I really enjoyed myself and hope Eliah did too. I had the opportunity to ask every question I’ve ever had about astronaut health, and then some more on top of those!

Eliah Overbey analyzes an astronaut's blood sample from the SpaceX Polaris Dawn mission crew. ( Credit )

Her research emphasizes developing countermeasures like personalized medicine to mitigate space-induced health risks for future colonization efforts. Her work reveals quick changes in the body from space travel, such as chromosomes in white blood cells stretching out by 17-22%, higher levels of immune-signaling proteins, and shifts in how certain immune cells (like monocytes and T cells) respond to stress and DNA damage. I’m not really sure what any of this means in practical terms, and she did a great job explaining the basics to me.

Basically, most of these changes, like extra stress on the kidneys or shifts in gut bacteria, go back to normal within three months after returning to Earth, but some lingering effects show how spaceflight mimics aging or long-term illnesses here on the ground. Her comments about astronauts’ eyesight were particularly disturbing and would be an absolute dealbreaker for me in terms of my desire to go into space.

Finally, Eliah’s findings suggest that long trips, like to Mars or even Europa, are doable without major roadblocks. That’s great news, as I’m counting on Elon’s making our species multiplanetary.

I hope you enjoy this different kind of conversation.

