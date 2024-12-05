I participated in Spectrum Street Epistemology alongside Reporter Cam Higby. Our conversation was moderated by David from Sound Epistemology. The three of us decided to try something different by introducing a hidden claim. Cam and I had pre-agreed on the claim, and David's role was to ask us questions to explore the extent of our agreement or disagreement, as well as the reasoning behind our positions.
This conversation touches on when and how to apply the non-aggression principle, how to weigh first principles when evaluating claims, and how society, cultural norms, and moral values shape our worldview.
Let me know what you think about this twist on Spectrum Street Epistemology in the comments. Should we do more of these?
It’s difficult to facilitate these SSEs. David does a terrific job—it’s kind of a sub niche.
I always enjoy the Hidden Claim variation of SE, thank you for sprinkling some in on your channel. The extra participant makes it much easier to guess the claim in this video, particularly as participants are responding to each other.
After watching this, I rewatched your older Hidden Claim video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T3bN3S8thz8
The part I liked most in the original version was that I kept guessing the claim incorrectly. This allowed me to consider the same reasoning on two claims (the one I guessed and the correct one) and generated additional insight.
I like both HCSE variations. We need a larger sample size!