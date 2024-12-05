I participated in Spectrum Street Epistemology alongside Reporter Cam Higby. Our conversation was moderated by David from Sound Epistemology. The three of us decided to try something different by introducing a hidden claim. Cam and I had pre-agreed on the claim, and David's role was to ask us questions to explore the extent of our agreement or disagreement, as well as the reasoning behind our positions.

This conversation touches on when and how to apply the non-aggression principle, how to weigh first principles when evaluating claims, and how society, cultural norms, and moral values shape our worldview.

Let me know what you think about this twist on Spectrum Street Epistemology in the comments. Should we do more of these?

