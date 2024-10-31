In this episode of Spectrum Street Epistemology, we explore the claim about black men accepting black women dating white men. Our conversation encompasses relationships, racialization—a concept the young lady learned from her favorite English teacher—and the dynamics of fetishes and kinks.
White/ European culture has become fragmented due 3rd world/blacks/browns /Islam flooding in. Multiculturalism is an experiment that has been *forced* on us with absolutely no consultation from those who have actually build this country.
A growing movement to preserve White/European culture is evidenced by how rapidly Right Wing has gained support. The West has been rescuing the 3rd world at our detriment. No other country is doing this.
Time to close the door to non-Europeans.
The book "War on the West" by Douglas Murray is one every white person should read. This video is important as it gives a clear snap shot of what is going on in Israel.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jg0_E_lCxUA
